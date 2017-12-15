HOLIDAY CATALOGUE

‘Tis the season to give gifts

Christmas is that season when people are thrown into a flurry of shopping. ‘Tis the season to spend hours stuck in traffic, for the sole purpose of picking up this year’s pamasko. Everyone is using all the free time they have to hit the malls and pick up gifts for their near and dear, their colleagues and acquaintances.

There are so many chances to give gifts to your friends and family this Christmas, what with the office parties and Yuletide hangouts with the kumares and kumpares. There are just so many people to give gifts to that Christmas shopping for all of them can get overwhelming, no matter how much of a shopaholic you think you are.

Add in the problem of not knowing exactly what your giftees want and you’ve got yourself a near-insurmountable feat ahead of you. The number of choices in the market may overwhelm even the most avid shopper today. And when you think about it, do you even really know what to get these people in your life for Christmas?

No matter how much we think we know a person, we can never really know their taste. They might dress as chic as a Vogue model or look like they walked straight out of Men’s Health, but do you really know what piques their interests? Finding the perfect gift for the people in your life will always be a hit-and-miss thing, no matter how much research you do.

Sure, you can always go the lazy route and buy a whole bunch of GCs at your atelier of choice, but that does two things: for one, it restricts them to that establishment. The second point is it makes you look like you didn’t put in enough effort into thinking about them. This is especially true if you’re giving them to your family or closest friends.

So what’s someone with a budget to burn and a laundry list of people to give to left to do? Ask for help, of course. However, this time you won’t have to because we took the liberty of picking out excellent pieces to give you the inspo you need to give the most kickass Christmas presents your money can buy.

We took into consideration the latest trends, future-proofed styles, and timeless trinkets to give your loved ones. No need to leaf through hundreds of blogs that give conflicting opinions. Drop that last-season fashion magazine and take a look at what THELOOKBOOK picked out for you this Christmas. We have choice selections for everyone, from mom and dad to that officemate you don’t really like but have to give a gift to anyway.