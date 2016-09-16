Hollande: France ‘cannot be alone’ on EU defense

BRATISLAVA: France can take the lead in European defence cooperation, but cannot do it all on its own, French President Francois Hollande said Friday as European Union leaders held crunch post-Brexit talks. “France is making the main effort on European defense but it cannot be alone and does not want to be alone,” Hollande said as he went into the summit in Bratislava with security top of the agenda. Hollande, whose country will be the bloc’s top military power after Britain’s departure, has joined forces with Germany to push the idea of a “more active” defense policy to restore confidence shaken by terror attacks, the migrant crisis and globalization. Hollande said France wanted to work with its partners to assure Europe’s defence, in line with the alliances it has, namely with the United States in NATO.