Hollywood power women join ‘Smurfette’

Julia Roberts and Michelle Rodriguez are just two of the major Hollywood female stars who will add girl power to the almost all-boys blue club that live in the adorable Smurf Village. Of course, the lone lady among book author Peyo’s famed characters is the blonde-haired Smurfette.

In Sony Pictures Animation’s third installment Smurfs: The Lost Village, Smurfette finds herself with the same 99 boys all her life. But now, she and her best friends are about to go where no Smurf has gone before–through the Forbidden Forest to try to find the Lost Village, where they will uncover the biggest mystery in Smurf history. It’s going to be the adventure of her life.

“I loved playing Smurfette,” said singer Demi Lovato, who brings the character to life. “She’s kind and compassionate and really takes care of her fellow Smurfs. But she’s also really brave – she’s adventurous and when she wants something, she goes and gets it. She doesn’t take ‘no’ from anybody, especially Papa Smurf.”

After surviving the Forbidden Forest, Team Smurf are suddenly set upon by strange masked creatures carrying spears. That’s when they realize they have found the Lost Village and the new Smurfs!

“They are not named after what they do – they’re named after nature,” said director Kelly Asbury.

Opening across the Philippines on March 31, Smurfs is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. Come meet the new lady Smurfs.