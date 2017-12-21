F&C Jewelery

It’s not only gems that shine bright at F&C. The jeweler has also religiously themed items that make perfect presents this season and beyond for those who are proud to proclaim their Catholic faith. Favorite subjects include the Sacred Heart, the Madonna and Child and the Santo Nino. There’s even a rosary in gold. And to put that sparkle in the eyes of the women in the family, F&C offers an array of thoughtful pieces from 18-karat gold bangles to more exquisite rings and earrings using a mix of precious metals and stones.

F&C Jewelry is located at The SM Stores and at Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Makati.