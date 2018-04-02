Holy Week celebrity news round up

From Karen Davila’s alarming Facebook post in Siargao to Ai-Ai de las Alas’ son getting engaged in the Lion City

Social media was abuzz even in the Holy Week with posts from celebrities taking off from their hectic schedules to be with family and friends across the country and even around the world.

Four particular topics, however, stood out from the usual sight seeing posts, two of which almost ended tragically, with the rest thankfully delivering happy bits of news as Easter Sunday approached.

Karen Davila’s son in surfing accident

Veteran broadcast journalist Karen Davila could not help but rant on social media over a terrible experience her family had on vacation in Siargao.

In a Facebook post, she narrated how she and husband DJ Sta. Ana brought their sons David and Lucas to the island for the first time on March 28, Holy Wednesday, where she excitedly booked surfing lessons for them.

Their resort contacted a certain Junrey Taoy, said to be a seasoned surfing instructor to train Davila’s sons, who in turn recommended his friend Jocol Valerio to particularly teach David who has special needs.

“I specifically told Junrey and Jocol David needed special attention as he has challenges in coordination—being in the autism spectrum. David however is sporty and trains regularly, swims quite well, boxes and runs. Jocol said, almost flippantly, ‘madali lang yan, kaya yan’,” the post read.

The trainers then took David and Lucas to Jacking Horse in Cloud 9, the designated surfing area for beginners, while Davila and her husband lounged on the shore.

Some 30 minutes later, she saw David running towards her, “bloodied, with his rash guard ripped apart.” The boy told his mom he had “an accident.”

“I was speechless. My son’s whole chest, was bleeding from crisscrossing abrasions with a deeper gash under the right rib, clearly from hitting the rocks on the shallow waters, his chin bruised and covered with blood, his right hand in cuts like that from a small knife,” Davila’s account continued.

The news personality then said what got her “very angry” was that David’s trainer suddenly disappeared after supposedly showing her husband a store to buy antiseptic, cotton and gauze.

“Clearly, Jocol is not capable and trained to teach minors,” Davila concluded. She then came to learn that surfing instructors in the island were not required to obtain a certification in the first place.

Moreover, Davila pointed out that while there were stores that sold first-aid items like gauze and alcohol, there were neither clinics nor trained medical personnel in the area to assist injured tourists.

“They are able to sell the first-aid meds but essentially don’t know [how]to assist you. In other words, ‘bahala ka na sa buhay mo,’” she added. “Once a town is sold to tourists, the primary responsibility of both the national and the local government is to ensure the safety of the tourists.”

While the resort owners offered to bring them to the nearest hospital, Davila said the drive took a long 45-minutes, only to find the medical facility out of tetanus vaccines available. The trainer who stayed to assist them had to take his motorcycle to buy the medicine prescribed by the doctor.

Davila did not pass up an opportunity to talk to General Luna, Siargao Mayor Jaime Rusillon and his daughter Romina to express her concerns, which “raised alarm bells over the set up in Cloud 9.”

The provincial government also took action on the lack of safety and medical emergency personnel in Siargao after Davila’s post went viral. Governor Sol Matugas quickly issued an Executive Order requiring all municipal mayors on the island to provide “24/7 medical assistance” for the public and ensure that there is sufficient supply of medicines in health facilities.

Bianca Manalo, Ehra Madrigal speedboat accident

Actresses Bianca Manalo and Ehra Madrigal were among the survivors of a speedboat accident in Antique on the morning of March 29, Maundy Thursday.

Manalo’s boyfriend, Pandan town Mayor Jonathan Tan, confirmed with ABS-CBN News.com he was with the two celebrities and seven others when their boat was hit by strong waves on their way to Mararison Island in Culasi town.

Among those aboard the vessel were Tom Yeung, Madrigal’s husband, a few other friends, and some of Tan’s relatives, namely, Joyce Mallari and her two daughters, Majel Tresche, Torrebeo Barrientos, and Bennie Dable.

Dable, who is Tan’s cousin and bodyguard, died in the incident.

“Napakabilis lang ng pangyayari, 10 to 15 seconds, tumaob na kami. Nag-panic na ang lahat. I had to do something. Kung hindi ko gagawin yun, malulunod kaming lahat,” he said.

Tan said that he and Barrientos swam 4 kilometers, which took around two hours, to search for help. Some local fishermen of Brgy. Aras-asan in Sebaste town quickly responded and went back with them to the site of the accident.

Those who survived received medical attention from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management following their rescue. Meanwhile, Manalo’s manager, beauty queen mentor Jonas Gaffud, sad to Pep.com that her ward is still in shock and has decided to hole herself up in the province.

“She is still there,” shared Gaffud. “But she was able to go to church already today. She was still crying when we were talking,” Gaffud said on Black Saturday.

Isabelle Daza gives birth to a baby boy

Actress-model Isabelle Daza pulled an April Fool’s prank when she teased fans about the gender of her first child with French husband Adrien Semblat via a series of social media posts over the weekend.

In the lead up to Easter Sunday, Daza had been posting photos on Instagram with such captions as, “Any day now” and “Waiting for the baby like.”

On Sunday night, she took a poll via Instagram Stories asking her followers to guess the gender of her baby saying she had already given birth. She followed it up with a photo of pink balloons, hinting she had a baby girl. And then she finally posted, “just kidding” on April Fool’s, finally revealing she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy that very Easter Sunday.

Thus far, Daza has not posted a baby photo yet nor revealed his name. Instead, she posted a photo of blue-colored goodies sent over by good friends Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff; whil her mom Gloria Diaz posted a video of her hospital bathroom. In the short clip, the former Miss Universe said, “Now confined and just had a baby,” before giving her followers a tour of the Japanese-inspired bathroom.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. A full year later, Daza announced she was pregnant.

Ai Ai’s son proposes to girlfriend

Sancho Vito, Comedy Concert Queen Ai Ai de las Alas’ eldest son, is now engaged.

On Instagram, Sancho proudly shared photos of his grand proposal to his non-showbiz girlfriend Shanna Retuya, who is a fashion and commercial model, as well as younger sister to “Asia’s Next Top Model” Cycle One First Runner-up Stephanie Retuya.

Sancho proposed to Retuya in Singapore with the Lion City’s popular Ferris wheel called “Flyer” as their backdrop.

In the caption, Sancho wrote: “From this day forward, you should not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter and my arms will be your home.’ I love you Shaning!”

Following the engagement, de las Alas welcomed their family’s newest member on her own Instagram page: “Congrats baby boy and nene. May the good Lord shower you with more blessings and children to come.”

Sancho, who followed his mother’s footsteps in showbiz, is part of ABS-CBN’s “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” prime time series.