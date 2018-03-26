Holy Week—the best time to teach children about our Savior

Deuteronomy 6: 6 to 9 shares what the Lord God told Moses to tell the new generation of Israelites as they traveled to Canaan, the Promised Land: “These words, which I am commanding you today, shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your sons and shall talkof them when you sit in your house and when you walk by the way and when you lie down and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand and they shall be on your forehead. You shall write them on the door posts of your house and on your gates.”

In my interpretation, parents, clearly, are called to teach God’s Word and Ways to their children diligently. That means in all their activities, all positions and postures, all the time, parents are to inject and incorporate God’s Word.

As we observe Holy Week anew, I know practically everyone is already on a vacation mode. I, however, hope that parents may see this break as a good time to teach our children about the rock and the foundation by which our faith rests on—the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Why is it important to teach them this? For one, it is to prove that Jesus is the True Messiah and He is God. Did you know that all the characters and figures in history who proclaimed that they are The One, they all died, just like any human?

But Jesus, He is the only one who defeated the grave. He died, yes, but He rose again, therefore making all prophesies about Him come true. He is the only one who ascended to heaven. No one else in History ever did. And this fact, this truth, is important for our children to learn and take to heart because the infallibility of the Bible, on God’s Word lies on this. It is imperative that they know why they should believe what we teach them to believe.

If Jesus did not die and resurrect then there is no Christianity. But because He did, we can believe what we believe in and everything else He said in His lifetime on earth, which He has left with us in the tangible form of the Bible.

Because Jesus died on the cross, our sins have been and will be forgiven.

Because Jesus died and rose again, we have hope for eternity.

Because Jesus died, resurrected and seated at the right hand of The Father, we have access to God Our Father, through Him.

Because He died and on the third day He rose again, we can claim all His Pro­mises in The Bible.

Because He died, we have the Holy Spirit, God Himself residing in us. The Holy Spirit is Our Helper and Counselor.

Because Jesus died and defeated death, we have victory because He has overcome the world.

These are some of the many truths that our children will learn by reading the Bible, and from us. But the most important truth they must be anchored on is that God loves them so much that He gave His One and Only Son to die for our sins, so that we may be forgiven and saved and we will have eternal life. (John 3:16-17)

Open your Bibles today and read Matthew 26 to 28, the account on Jesus trial, death and resurrection. And as an engaging visual supplement to the story, maybe you can also get a copy of The ABCs of Jesus’ Resurrection by Vince Burke.