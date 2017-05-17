Today's Headlines
Duterte son, son-in-law at Senate probe on Customs ‘payola’, ‘shabu’ shipment0
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law lead the resource persons in attendance at the resumption of the Senate investigation into the illegal shipment of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu”, as well as the reported “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), on Thursday. Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo…
Opinion on Page One
LATEST STORIES
‘Kiko’ out of PH; high pressure area, ICTZ monitored over Luzon, Mindanao—Pagasa0
AS tropical storm “Kiko” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), two new weather disturbances that may affect Luzon and Mindanao are being monitored, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday. An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and high pressure area (HPA) have been spotted in Mindanao and Luzon respectively, according…
Duterte vows to jail cops if found guilty in Carl Arnaiz slay0
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to bring to jail the policemen involved in the killing of 19-year old student Carl Angelo Arnaiz if found guilty of criminal acts. Duterte made the commitment during his meeting with Carl’s parents, Carlito and Eva Arnaiz, at Malago Clubhouse in Malacanang on Wednesday. In…
Military ready to thwart any NPA attack after Mariano rejection0
THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has vowed to thwart any offensive by the New People’s Army (NPA) after the Commission on Appointments rejected the confirmation of Rafael Mariano, the last known Left-leaning Cabinet member of President Rodrigo Duterte, as agrarian reform secretary. READ: UPDATE: CA rejects appointment of…
Palace regrets CA rejection of DAR chief Mariano0
MALACANANG said on Wednesday that it regretted the rejection of the ad interim appointment of Rafael Mariano as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). “We regret the news of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano’s rejection by the Commission on Appointments,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella…
Caloocan cops in Kian slay part of ‘Best City Police Station’–Albayalde0
CALOOCAN police accused of killing senior high school student Kian de los Santos were given recognition days after the teen’s death, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Wednesday. Albayalde said Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna, then Caloocan City police chief, said Police Officer 3 (PO3) Arnel…
‘Billions of pesos’ discovered missing from ‘substandard’ Yolanda housing project0
A contractor from the National Housing Authority (NHA) is facing estafa and plunder for allegedly misusing billions of pesos intended for the construction of homes for victims of Supertyphoon “Yolanda”, lawmakers at the House of Representatives said on Wednesday. In an ocular inspection of the housing site in Leyte on…
Today's Headlines Photos
Carl’s missing 14-yr-old friend found dead in Ecija0
GAPAN City, Nueva Ecija: Reynaldo de Guzman, companion of Carl Angelo Arnaiz who was allegedly killed in the shootout with Caloocan police last month, was found dead here Tuesday, mouth gagged, head covered by packaging tape, and the body bearing at least 30 stab wounds. The victim’s father identified the…
Weighed and were found wanting
The Commission on Appointments has turned down another Left-leaning presidential appointee to the Cabinet. Rafael Mariano failed to get the approval of the commission as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform, bearing the brunt of the collapse of the peace talks between the government and the Communist Party of…
Marawi rehab gets P730M from US, P5M from China
Malacañang on Wednesday announced P730 million in assistance from the United States and P5 million from China for ongoing relief operations and eventual rehabilitation of besieged Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, in southern Mindanao. “We welcome the assistance of the United States to finance emergency relief and recovery efforts for…
Metro Manila subway up for Duterte’s okay
P355.6-B project, three others, approved by Cabinet-level panel Construction of the country’s first subway has taken a step forward following the project’s approval by a Cabinet-level committee. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced on Wednesday that Phase 1 of the proposed Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) had been…
TNT survives Meralco
TNT KaTropa warded off Meralco’s gritty onslaught in the last period resulting in a 113-107 victory on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. KaTropa weathered the Bolts’ strong third period that saw their double-digit lead reduced to 84-89 entering the final canto,…
Venezuela opposition rally to coincide with start of new assembly
CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition will hold a protest rally Thursday to coincide with the expected inauguration of a new assembly that will rewrite the constitution in what has been decried as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro. At the close of a day in which two prominent opposition leaders were…
Younghusbands save Azkals vs Yemen
Phil and James Younghusband came to the Philippines’ rescue as the Azkals settled for a 2-2 draw with Yemen to stay unbeaten in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City. The Younghusband…
Still hard to predict
Prior to the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight, many friends asked me how the fight would unfold, and my answer would usually be “Floyd but Conor has the chance for an upset than many people may think.” And we all know now how the fight unfolded. But ask me who…
Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima
THE tables have been turned against Sen. Leila de Lima, who used Lookout Bulletin Orders (LBO) to bar political figures, including former president Gloria Arroyo, from leaving the country when she was Justice secretary. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin against De Lima to ensure that she…
Jin Lopez shows SEA Games readiness, wins gold in Korea Open
Rising tae kwon do star Pauline Louise Lopez displayed her readiness to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia next month by winning a gold medal in the 2017 Chuncheon Korea Open Interna-tional Taekwondo Championships last July 5 in Chuncheon, South Korea. Lopez, 20, showed courage…
5 die, 11 injured in Cavite accident
KAWIT, Cavite: Five people died while 11 others were injured, one critically, after a passenger jeepney crashed into a concrete electricity post on Wednesday morning along Centennial Highway in Barangay Tabon 3 here. Chief Insp. Jeffrey Punzalan, Kawit police chief, identified the fatalities as Lorena Abiera Isaias, 43 of Binakayan,…
Suu Kyi defends govt campaign vs Rohingya
YANGON: Global outrage over Myanmar’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslims is being fuelled by “a huge iceberg of misinformation,” Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday, after the UN led calls for her government to end violence that has forced 146,000 to flee to Bangladesh. Rohingya refugees have poured over…
Criselda Lontok’s holiday collection taps younger market
Season after season, Criselda Lontok, known as “society women’s favorite ready-to-wear designer,” has kept her patrons happy with stylish pieces that celebrate their stature in life. But while set as the go-to label of an older generation of women—accomplished professionals, mothers who have raised successful broods, as well as ladies…
The Tabernas and the Concert King’s big-hearted show–a success
Despite heavy rains, the benefit concert “Big Mouth Big Heart Big Night” at the MetroTent Convention Center in Pasig City on August 19 was a big hit, drawing showers of compliments both from sold its sold out audience and sponsors. Headlined by undisputed concert king Martin Nievera, who had also…
Curing crossover blues
Crossover fatigue. This term, which was uttered half-jokingly during a recent Motor Trend staff meeting discussing one of the many crossover comparison tests we were attempting to execute, describes consumers who might be overwhelmed (and perhaps underwhelmed) by the countless crossovers available today. Our recommended remedy? Wagons! Wagons such as…
Chef Ramon Antonio makes art delicious–and very Filipino
The expression “you eat with your eyes” has long served as a reminder for professional chefs to prepare visually appetizing food to instantly whet a diner’s appetite. But with the advent of social media, even budding restaurateurs take the extra effort to produce dishes worthy the “foodporn” hashtag for posting.…