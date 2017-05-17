Thursday, September 7, 2017
    Today's Headlines

    Duterte son, son-in-law at Senate probe on Customs ‘payola’, ‘shabu’ shipment

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law lead the resource persons in attendance at the resumption of the Senate investigation into the illegal shipment of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu”, as well as the reported “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), on Thursday. Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo…

    Opinion on Page One

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte should convene the full National Security Council, with former presidents, congressional leaders, Cabinet members, and top defense officials in attendance. Reason: Filipinos here and abroad face grave threats of major attack. Most worrisome is Korea. The North’s claimed development of a hydrogen bomb small enough to go…

    LATEST STORIES

    ‘Kiko’ out of PH; high pressure area, ICTZ monitored over Luzon, Mindanao—Pagasa

    AS tropical storm “Kiko” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), two new weather disturbances that may affect Luzon and Mindanao are being monitored, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday. An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and high pressure area (HPA) have been spotted in Mindanao and Luzon respectively, according…

    Duterte vows to jail cops if found guilty in Carl Arnaiz slay

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to bring to jail the policemen involved in the killing of 19-year old student Carl Angelo Arnaiz if found guilty of criminal acts. Duterte made the commitment during his meeting with Carl’s parents, Carlito and Eva Arnaiz, at Malago Clubhouse in Malacanang on Wednesday. In…

    Military ready to thwart any NPA attack after Mariano rejection

    THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has vowed to thwart any offensive by the New People’s Army (NPA) after the Commission on Appointments rejected the confirmation of Rafael Mariano, the last known Left-leaning Cabinet member of President Rodrigo Duterte, as agrarian reform secretary. READ: UPDATE: CA rejects appointment of…

    Palace regrets CA rejection of DAR chief Mariano

    MALACANANG said on Wednesday that it regretted the rejection of the ad interim appointment of Rafael Mariano as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). “We regret the news of Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano’s rejection by the Commission on Appointments,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella…

    Caloocan cops in Kian slay part of ‘Best City Police Station’–Albayalde

    CALOOCAN police accused of killing senior high school student Kian de los Santos were given recognition days after the teen’s death, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Wednesday. Albayalde said Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna, then Caloocan City police chief, said Police Officer 3 (PO3) Arnel…

    ‘Billions of pesos’ discovered missing from ‘substandard’ Yolanda housing project

    A contractor from the National Housing Authority (NHA) is facing estafa and plunder for allegedly misusing billions of pesos intended for the construction of homes for victims of Supertyphoon “Yolanda”, lawmakers at the House of Representatives said on Wednesday. In an ocular inspection of the housing site in Leyte on…

    video test

    Today's Headlines Photos

    Carl’s missing 14-yr-old friend found dead in Ecija

    GAPAN City, Nueva Ecija: Reynaldo de Guzman, companion of Carl Angelo Arnaiz who was allegedly killed in the shootout with Caloocan police last month, was found dead here Tuesday, mouth gagged, head covered by packaging tape, and the body bearing at least 30 stab wounds. The victim’s father identified the…

    Top Stories

    Editorial Cartoons

    ENDING OF DACA POLICY

    Editorial

    Weighed and were found wanting

    The Commission on Appointments has turned down another Left-leaning presidential appointee to the Cabinet. Rafael Mariano failed to get the approval of the commission as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform, bearing the brunt of the collapse of the peace talks between the government and the Communist Party of…

    Nation

    Marawi rehab gets P730M from US, P5M from China

    Malacañang on Wednesday announced P730 million in assistance from the United States and P5 million from China for ongoing relief operations and eventual rehabilitation of besieged Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, in southern Mindanao. “We welcome the assistance of the United States to finance emergency relief and recovery efforts for…

    Business

    Metro Manila subway up for Duterte’s okay

    P355.6-B project, three others, approved by Cabinet-level panel Construction of the country’s first subway has taken a step forward following the project’s approval by a Cabinet-level committee. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced on Wednesday that Phase 1 of the proposed Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) had been…

     

     

    Sports

    TNT survives Meralco

    TNT KaTropa warded off Meralco’s gritty onslaught in the last period resulting in a 113-107 victory on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. KaTropa weathered the Bolts’ strong third period that saw their double-digit lead reduced to 84-89 entering the final canto,…

    Venezuela opposition rally to coincide with start of new assembly

    CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition will hold a protest rally Thursday to coincide with the expected inauguration of a new assembly that will rewrite the constitution in what has been decried as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro. At the close of a day in which two prominent opposition leaders were…

    Younghusbands save Azkals vs Yemen

    Phil and James Younghusband came to the Philippines’ rescue as the Azkals settled for a 2-2 draw with Yemen to stay unbeaten in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City. The Younghusband…

    Still hard to predict

    Prior to the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight, many friends asked me how the fight would unfold, and my answer would usually be “Floyd but Conor has the chance for an upset than many people may think.” And we all know now how the fight unfolded. But ask me who…

    Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima

    3

    THE tables have been turned against Sen. Leila de Lima, who used Lookout Bulletin Orders (LBO) to bar political figures, including former president Gloria Arroyo, from leaving the country when she was Justice secretary. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin against De Lima to ensure that she…

    Jin Lopez shows SEA Games readiness, wins gold in Korea Open

    Rising tae kwon do star Pauline Louise Lopez displayed her readiness to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia next month by winning a gold medal in the 2017 Chuncheon Korea Open Interna-tional  Taekwondo Championships last July 5 in Chuncheon, South Korea. Lopez, 20, showed courage…

     

     

    Regions

    5 die, 11 injured in Cavite accident

    KAWIT, Cavite: Five people died while 11 others were injured, one critically, after a passenger jeepney crashed into a concrete electricity post on Wednesday morning along Centennial Highway in Barangay Tabon 3 here. Chief Insp. Jeffrey Punzalan, Kawit police chief, identified the fatalities as Lorena Abiera Isaias, 43 of Binakayan,…

    World

    Suu Kyi defends govt campaign vs Rohingya

    YANGON: Global outrage over Myanmar’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslims is being fuelled by “a huge iceberg of misinformation,” Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday, after the UN led calls for her government to end violence that has forced 146,000 to flee to Bangladesh. Rohingya refugees have poured over…

     

     

    Weekly

    Criselda Lontok’s holiday collection taps younger market

    Season after season, Criselda Lontok, known as “society women’s favorite ready-to-wear designer,” has kept her patrons happy with stylish pieces that ce­lebrate their stature in life. But while set as the go-to label of an older generation of women—accomplished professionals, mothers who have raised successful broods, as well as ladies…

    The Tabernas and the Concert King’s big-hearted show–a success

    Despite heavy rains, the benefit concert “Big Mouth Big Heart Big Night” at the MetroTent Convention Center in Pasig City on August 19 was a big hit, drawing showers of compliments both from sold its sold out audience and sponsors. Headlined by undisputed concert king Martin Nievera, who had also…

    Curing crossover blues

    Crossover fatigue. This term, which was uttered half-jokingly during a recent Motor Trend staff meeting discussing one of the many crossover comparison tests we were attempting to execute, describes consumers who might be overwhelmed (and perhaps underwhelmed) by the countless crossovers available today. Our recommended remedy? Wagons! Wagons such as…

    Chef Ramon Antonio makes art delicious­–and very Filipino

    The expression “you eat with your eyes” has long served as a reminder for professional chefs to prepare visually appetizing food to instantly whet a diner’s appetite. But with the advent of social media, even budding restaurateurs take the extra effort to produce dishes worthy the “foodporn” hashtag for posting.…

    SLINGSHOT

    Boardroom Watch

    SM executive finds a Corporate home for her value system “I’ve almost died – twice.” When Corazon Pilar P. Guidote, senior vice president of Investor Relations, SM Investments Corp., talks about her dangerously near brushes with Death, she could very well be discussing SM’s performance on the stock market that…

    Laura Mercier Laura Mercier further delights makeup mavens with its limited edition, Luxe Eye & Cheek Palette, that features eight alluring eye shadows, a bronzer and an illuminating blush. A collection of artistry essentials, the palette can help you create a natural daytime look, as well as sultry drama for…

    Michael Kors Bancroft Meticulously handcrafted in Florence, Italy, Michael Kor’s newest Bancroft evokes practical, timeless glamor, making it a fitting addition to the brand’s exceptional bag family. The Bancroft bag is made from the highest quality, European-sourced leathers and is available in an array of exotic finishes and trims. Delighting…

    Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta marks its Fall-Winter collection with luxurious pieces defined by sharp silhouettes, strong shoulders, fitted waists and rounded hips. Imbibing the vibrance of the season, the ensembles come in alluring shades of ochre, terracotta and ice blue. For men, double-faced cashmere jackets and coats are color-blocked and…

