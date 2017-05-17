Today's Headlines
Philippines urges tighter Asean border control0
THE head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to fortify their border security to curb transnational crime and prevent the entry of terrorists. In a statement issued before next week’s Asean Summit in the country, Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo…
Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs 06Nov17
Showbiz mourns passing of Isabel Granada0
COLLEAGUES of actress Isabel Granada in show business expressed their condolences on social media at her passing. Granada died late Saturday night in Qatar, 10 days after she suffered from aneurysm from which she never regained consciousness. READ: Isabel Granada dies Below are some of the messages, as gathered by…
New AFP chief seeks stronger border security vs transnational crimes0
NEWLY appointed Armed Forces Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero said he would push for stronger regional security in a bid to combat transnational crimes. Lt. Gen. Guerrero cited in particular border security with Malaysia and Indonesia through the Trilateral Cooperation Arrangement, which was signed by the two countries and the Philippines…
EDSA prayer rally held vs extrajudicial killings0
The Catholic Church leads a procession of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the EDSA Shrine after a Mass for peace on Sunday, November 5, 2017. PHOTO BY RUSSELL PALMA ABOUT 3,500 people gathered at the EDSA Shrine on Sunday for a healing mass and prayer rally against extrajudicial killings (EJKs)…
BoC hits P42B in revenue collection in Oct but still short of P468B target for 20170
THE Bureau of Customs hits more than P42 billion in revenue collection in October, according to the Bureau of Customs-Financial Service (BoC-FS). It is the second month in a row that the BoC hit high collections since Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena took office in September. Customs records showed that it…
Slain Maute leader’s wife, 6 children arrested in Iligan0
THE wife of a slain Islamist extremist leader was arrested, along with six of her children, in Iligan City, police said on Sunday. Chief Supt. Tim Pacleb, director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, said in a report that the wife of Maute founder and leader Omarkhayam…
Appearance of key witness in hazing death of Atio Castillo expected at resumption of Senate probe0
A KEY witness to the hazing death of UST law freshman Horacio Castillo 3rd is expected to appear at the resumption of the Senate investigation on Monday, a senator said on Sunday. “Nagexecute na siya ng affidavit wala namang problema kung ikukuwento nyang muli yung inilahad nya sa affidavit. Kami…
Back-to-back wins for 2 Filipina beauties0
TWO Filipino women took the global spotlight over the weekend by winning the crown in their respective competitions. Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez and Karen Ibasco were crowned Reina Hispanoamericana and Miss Earth 2017, respectively. Marquez, 25, edged out 27 other candidates in the pageant held in Sta Cruz, Bolivia on…
Longer Trump visit augurs well for East Asia Summit
In deciding at the last minute to extend his stay in the Philippines by a day to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS) on November 14 in Pampanga, US President Donald Trump has indicated his resolve to strengthen US ties with Asia during his first visit to the region. Mr.…
BoC sets P42-B record collection
The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has set another milestone after achieving more than P42 billion in revenue collection last month, according to the Bureau of Customs-Financial Service (BoC-FS). It was the second month in a row that the BoC exceeded its collection target since Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña took office…
Factory output growth likely up 4.1% in Sept
PHILIPPINE manufacturing output likely grew by 4.1 percent in September, accelerating slightly from August’s 2.8 percent, Moody’s Analytics said in an estimate ahead of the release of official data this week. The Philippine Statistics Authority is scheduled to detail September factory data on Friday, November 10. If Moody’s Analytics’ forecast…
Falcons rout Maroons, claim Final Four berth
Papi Sarr fueled Adamson University to an 86-70 demolition of University of the Philippines (UP) and into the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum. Sarr drilled in a huge double-double of 25 points and…
PH shooters shine in 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII
Members of the Philippine Team (left of podium) Jeufro Emil “Jag” Lejano, Wilfredo Martin Jr., Bernardo Mari V. Alejandro and William Magalong have won silver medals in the Team Classic category (overall) of the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII held at Châteauroux, France, from August 28 to September 3.…
Cries of ‘freedom’ as record-breaking Barca marches on
MADRID: Barce-lona continued their record-breaking start to a La Liga season by beating Sevilla 2-1 thanks to Paco Alcacer’s double on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) in an atmosphere at the Camp Nou marked by the political upheaval in Catalonia. A huge Catalan flag and banners reading “justice” in Catalan and…
NCAA knockout semis: Classic showdown
Embattled defending NCAA champions San Beda Red Lions (SBC) face a familiar foe tomorrow—the San Sebastian Golden Stags (SSC)—in a knockout semis duel for the right to challenge the still unbeaten Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in the best-of-three finals starting this Friday. The Lions and Stags have had…
Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima
THE tables have been turned against Sen. Leila de Lima, who used Lookout Bulletin Orders (LBO) to bar political figures, including former president Gloria Arroyo, from leaving the country when she was Justice secretary. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin against De Lima to ensure that she…
Birdie blitz puts Feng among leaders in Japan
TOKYO: Defending champion Feng Shanshan birdied five of her last seven holes as she recovered from a slow start to share a seven-way tie for the lead at the LPGA Japan Classic on Friday. China’s Feng, who is looking to become the first player to defend an LPGA title in…
Rehab site gets flooded 4 years after ‘Yolanda’
FOUR years after Typhoon Yolanda devastated the Visayas region, thousands of survivors in the province of Antique continue to suffer from flooding in an unfinished rehabilitation site. Fr. Jose Elmer Cajilig, Region 6 lead convenor and Visayas co-convenor of the pro-Duterte group Kilusang Pagbabago (KP), on Sunday disclosed that the…
Saudi princes, ministers arrested in sweeping purge
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of senior figures including princes, ministers and a top business tycoon, in what authorities hailed Sunday as a “decisive” anti-corruption sweep as the kingdom’s crown prince consolidates power. Prominent billionaire Al-Waleed bin Talal was among the 11 princes arrested late Saturday, reports said, immediately…
China donates heavy equipment to Marawi
The Embassy of China has turned over 47piecesofheavy equipment to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi City. During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said he was glad that China is the first country to donate and deliver rehabilitation equipment to…
Gabbi Garcia now a certified recording artist
Gabbi Garcia has finally fulfilled one of her dreams—that of becoming a recording artist. Before entering show business, the 18-year-old relentlessly joined numerous singing contests and talent searches on top of her regular gigs as a band vocalist. The former Sanggre Alena in the hit TV series “Encantadia” on GMA…
The new S-Class Coupé and the new S-Class Cabriolet
With their unmistakable design and materials with superlative value appeal in the interior, the new S C lass Coupé and Cabriolet are the embodiment of contemporary luxury. The further-developed design exudes even greater sportiness while showcasing the technical expertise. Mercedes-AMG, too, has updated its S Class Coupés and Cabriolets with…
Of Manila life and posh bags
A welcome treat for passengers traveling in and out of the NAIA Terminal 3—new exciting flavors have arrived at the airport with the opening of Manila Life Café by Marriott Hotel Manila. Leading this milestone is Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat De Castro, Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager…
Josh Boutwood ignites the palate
When chefs in Manila want to try something out of the ordinary, they go to The Test Kitchen along Kamagong Street in San Antonio Village, Makati City. The Test Kitchen—an exclusive, reservations-only private dining restaurant for a minimum of eight and maximum of 20 persons—and the six- to eight-course menu…