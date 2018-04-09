Home-based work website to launch in PH

HomeJobs Philippines, an Australian-led job search firm, will soon launch in the Philippines to provide a free platform for job searchers who are looking to find home-based work.

Jeremy Raymond, co-founder of HomeJobs, said his company would formally launch HomeJobs.Ph — which has reportedly signed up more than 55,000 Filipinos — in a couple of months to cater to the growing demand for home-based jobs in the Philippines.

Raymond said the HomeJobs platform finds work for Filipinos to do from home. Jobs that are frequently posted are from companies in all parts of the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

“We believe the formal launch will be in one to two months. At the moment we have a team of 10 programmers working on the platform. It is a lot of work,” Raymond said.

“We are busy populating the system and contacting employers to be the first ones to register on the system… At the moment, we have close to 1,500 committed employers,” he added.

Raymond said that some 55,000 people have already pre-registered to join the job search platform.

He explained that HomeJobs.Ph is “completely different” from other existing home-based job search platforms because it does not charge commission.

“HomeJobs is different — it is free to apply for jobs and the employer’s first job post is free. As there are no fees taken from either side, this brings more employers and employees together, which is evident in the amount of people who have signed up before even opening the platform. It is a win-win for both employers and employees and a game changer in the industry,” he said.