Indonesian terrorist charged with rebellion0
POLICE filed rebellion charges against an Indonesian terrorist who allegedly fought alongside the Maute group in Marawi City. Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, 22, underwent inquest proceedings before Assistant State Prosecutor Ethel Rea Suril at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday afternoon for rebellion and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulatory…
Kin seeks justice sought for man who died in police custody0
THE family of a man who died while in police custody claimed that his body was “desecrated” and vowed to continue to seek justice for the victim. Niks Bisuña, sister of Angelo Bisuña, said they were told by the police that her brother died of an infection but they believe…
Gender inequality widening after decade of progress – WEF0
GENEVA: A decade of slow progress towards better parity between the sexes has screeched to a halt, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said Thursday, warning the global gender gap was now widening. In recent years, women have made significant progress towards equality in a number of areas such as education…
NKorea could be preparing missile test – Seoul0
SEOUL: Pyongyang may be preparing for another missile test, South Korea’s spy agency said Thursday according to reports, just days before US President Donald Trump visits the divided peninsula. “There is a possibility that North Korea will launch a missile as active movements of vehicles have been detected at a…
FDA certification on contraceptives to put RH Law ‘on track’ – Population Commission official0
THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will certify that most contraceptives are non-abortifacients, thereby ensuring the “full implementation” of the Reproductive Health Law, an official of the Population Commission (PopCom) said on Thursday. PopCom Executive Director Juan Antonio Perez said the FDA declaration was expected to have an impact on Implanon,…
2 Maute stragglers killed in Marawi0
TWO armed Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute stragglers were killed in an encounter with troops in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Thursday. Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Group Ranao, said one of the killed terrorists was a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group…
SKorea to restrict anti-Trump rallies – report0
SEOUL: South Korean police will restrict public rallies near the country’s presidential palace during Donald Trump’s first visit as head of state, a report said Thursday, reducing his chances of being exposed to opposition. It is the first time that Seoul has imposed limits on public gatherings since President Moon…
RAINY FEAST0
‘Jail Paolo, Mans if they are involved in drugs’
President Rodrigo Duterte won’t stop authorities from investigating or even putting his son Paolo and son-in-law Manases Carpio in jail if they were indeed involved in the illegal drug trade. But Duterte said he won’t investigate them because such a probe won’t have credibility before the public. “I leave it…
We choose the way we are remembered in life and death
Gerardo Maquidato Jr. will always be remembered as the “Good Samaritan” driver of Grab Philippines who was shot dead by car thieves posing as passengers last week. A year before his death, the father of four small kids was cheered on social media for giving a diabetic patient a free…
RH Law now on track – PopCom
The executive director of the Commission on Population (PopCom) on Thursday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make an announcement this month certifying contraceptives as non-abortifacient. “The FDA will declare contraceptives as non-abortifacient, lifting the TRO [temporary restraining order]. Full implementation of the RH [Reproductive Health] Law is…
Manufacturing PMI advances in Oct
THE Philippines’ manufacturing PMI posted a solid gain in October after months of subdued growth as new orders and output picked up, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found. Results released on Thursday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index of 53.7 for the month, up from September’s 50.8. It was still…
Westbrook claims bragging rights in marquee matchup
LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 28 points but reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook claimed bragging rights as the Oklahoma City Thunder thumped the Milwaukee Bucks 110-91 on Tuesday night (Wednesday in Manila). American Westbrook finished just shy of his fourth triple double of the season, scoring 12…
PH shooters shine in 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII
Members of the Philippine Team (left of podium) Jeufro Emil “Jag” Lejano, Wilfredo Martin Jr., Bernardo Mari V. Alejandro and William Magalong have won silver medals in the Team Classic category (overall) of the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII held at Châteauroux, France, from August 28 to September 3.…
PSG, Bayern reach last 16 as Man Utd edges closer
PARIS: Layvin Kurzawa scored an unlikely hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain powered into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) with a 5-0 rout of Anderlecht, while Bayern Munich joined them in the knockout stage. Marco Verratti curled in a terrific opening goal — his first…
No golden era for the heavyweight division
One of the most prominent eras in the heavyweight division was when the late Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, and George Foreman decked it out along with a number of ferocious contenders. The three fighters were different in many aspects, with Ali being the technical boxer who had a deadly…
Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima
THE tables have been turned against Sen. Leila de Lima, who used Lookout Bulletin Orders (LBO) to bar political figures, including former president Gloria Arroyo, from leaving the country when she was Justice secretary. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin against De Lima to ensure that she…
11-year old swimmer sets sight on 2024 Olympics
Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh bagged five gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa qualifying tournament held at the Olivarez Swimming Pool in Parañaque City. Representing Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, the 11-year old Mojdeh dominated all her individual events the girls’ elementary division to earn a spot…
3 students drown in Palawan
Three female students drowned in a river in Barangay Salvacion in Busuanga, Palawan, at the height of heavy rains dumped on the province by tropical storm Ramil, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Thursday. The OCD in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) said in a report that…
Suu Kyi makes first visit to Rakhine
SITTWE, Myanmar: Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived on her first visit to conflict-battered northern Rakhine State on Thursday, an official said, an unannounced trip to an area that has seen most of its Rohingya Muslim population forced out by an army campaign. Suu Kyi, a nobel laureate who…
Design ideas for the Holidays
With Halloween out of the day, most households are gearing up for the upcoming Holiday season. But instead of going traditional with red and green, why not add modern flair to the season? Today, The Manila Times with the help of Philippine School of Interior Design (PSID) and SM’s Our…
Celebs go all-out for Halloween
The spookiest time of the year came and went so quickly, but as usual, international and local stars have brought their A-game for Halloween. Whether dressing up for parties or trick-or-treating with their kids, these celebrities—appearing as superheroes, movie characters or infamous personalities—surely had a field day. Canadian Prime Minister…
The new S-Class Coupé and the new S-Class Cabriolet
With their unmistakable design and materials with superlative value appeal in the interior, the new S C lass Coupé and Cabriolet are the embodiment of contemporary luxury. The further-developed design exudes even greater sportiness while showcasing the technical expertise. Mercedes-AMG, too, has updated its S Class Coupés and Cabriolets with…
Empowering women of all shapes and sizes
It was an unusually cold summer night in Westlake, California, but Westlake Magazine managed to turn up the heat in a celebration of fashion and fast cars with a petite Filipina and her beautiful dresses at the center of attention. Underneath the glare of the spotlight and flashing cameras, Pia…
Indonesian terrorist charged with rebellion
