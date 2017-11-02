HOME & HEARTH

La Maison Deco

La Maison Deco, established in 2015, brings astonishing pieces from around the world, from France to Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and other stylish capitals, to help interior designers, architects and homemakers create beautiful spaces within their homes. Handpicked by interior designer and La Maison Deco managing director Rock Robinson Robins, these pieces lend that perfect touch of elegance and sophistication to any space.

Advertisements

La Maison Deco is located at Unit G04, Robins Designer Center, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City. For more information, email decolamaison@gmail.com, or call +639255059860 and +639175110055.