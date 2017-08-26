Home hope Crutchlow quickest at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom: Home rider Cal Crutchlow reeled off the fastest lap in Friday’s (Saturday in Manila) opening two practice sessions ahead of this weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Crutchlow, who started on pole for last year’s race, clocked 2min 00.987sec to outpace Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales in dry conditions.

Overall leader and three-time world champion Marc Marquez was fifth behind fellow Spaniard Aleix Espargaro, while Andrea Dovizioso, second in the standings, could only manage ninth.

Honda’s Dani Pedrosa suffered a disastrous afternoon as he finished down in 17th.

A third and final practice outing is scheduled for Saturday morning before qualifying begins.

Free practice times after two sessions:

1. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 2:00.897, 2. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.241sec, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.271, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.695, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.714, 6. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 0.758, 7. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.935, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 0.988, 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.996, 10. Scott Redding (GBR/Ducati Pramac) 1.036

Selected:

17. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 1.511

AFP