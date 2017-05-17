Today's Headlines
Ombudsman defies Malacañang order0
OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio-Morales has vowed not to enforce the Malacañang order to suspend her deputy, saying the order was a clear affront to the Supreme Court and the constitution, as well as a violation of the independence of the Office of the Ombudsman. Morales, a retired Supreme Court associate justice…
BSP sees faster Jan inflation due to Train0
INFLATION may have accelerated to a range of 3.5 percent to 4 percent in January as the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion [Train] Act kicked in, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said. “The increase in the prices of domestic petroleum products on account of higher global…
Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people0
TOKYO: Eleven people died after a fire broke out at a residence for elderly people with financial difficulties in northern Japan, police said on Thursday. Television footage showed the three-storey building engulfed in flames and dozens of firefighters battling the blaze in snowy conditions. Pictures of the aftermath showed the…
Train carrying US Republicans hits truck, killing one person0
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A train carrying several dozen Republican lawmakers including US House Speaker Paul Ryan collided with a garbage truck Wednesday in Virginia, killing one person and sending six others, including a congressman, to hospital, officials said. The White House said no members of Congress were seriously injured, and that…
Communist consultant in peace talks with govt arrested in Quezon City–report0
A CONSULTANT of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in the scuttled peace talks with the government has been arrested in Quezon City, according to a radio report. Rafael Baylosis and another member of the NDF were arrested by combined elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the…
Anguished Germany raises anti-Semitism alarm0
BERLIN: German leaders are increasingly alarmed about a resurgence of anti-Semitism 73 years after the Holocaust, stemming from an emboldened far right and an influx of refugees from countries hostile to Israel. Germany is marking the 1945 liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz with solemn ceremonies, but also…
May eyes ‘golden era’ with China as Brexit looms0
BEIJING: China and Britain touted their “golden era” of relations on Wednesday as Prime Minister Theresa May visited Beijing to strengthen her country’s global trade links before its contentious divorce with the European Union. May brought a large business delegation for her three-day visit, which began earlier in the…
LUNAR TRIFECTA0
US State dept official says rights situation ‘improving’
THE Duterte administration on Wednesday welcomed comments by a US official noting what he described as an improving human rights record in the drugs war. James Walsh, a senior US State Department drug official, said Tuesday he was “cautiously optimistic” the rights record was improving, even though President Rodrigo Duterte…
Grotesque reading of the Constitution at the Senate hearing on fake news
At the second hearing on fake news by the Senate committee on public information and mass media, we were startled to witness how the process turned into a smorgasbord of freewheeling and self-serving statements by its many resource persons. The fake-news phenomenon has lately bedeviled communications across the various sectors…
80,000 Pinoy seafarers may lose EU ship jobs
AT least 80,000 Filipino seafarers on board vessels owned by the European Union (EU) may be affected or, in a worse-case scenario, may lose their jobs as a result of a leadership vacuum at the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina). This was pointed out on Wednesday by Capt. Gaudencio Morales, president,…
‘Build Build Build’ to increase NG debt
National government debt—which ballooned to P6.65 trillion last year—will see a short-term increase as the Duterte administration implements an ambitious infrastructure program, the Finance department said on Wednesday. “In the short-term, the government’s ‘Build Build Build’ program may exert upward pressure on the debt stock,” Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said…
Historic night for Harden in Rockets’ win
LOS ANGELES: James Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple double as the short-handed Houston Rockets defeated the Orlando Magic 114-107 on Tuesday night (Wednesday in Manila). The 60 points were also a franchise single game record as he surpassed Calvin Murphy, who scored…
DPWH completes P2-B infra projects in Bulacan
THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed more than P2 billion in infrastructure projects in Bulacan that are expected to help the province attract more investments. According to Ramiro Cruz, Bulacan district engineer, 9.59 kilometers of national roads, 88 lineal meters of bridges, 31 flood control structures and…
Trump warns of NKorea, Iran threats
WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump used his biggest stage on Tuesday to warn of the nuclear threat from North Korea, as fears grow again in Washington that conflict may be looming. In recent weeks, US officials have laid the groundwork for a pivot to strategies for a world of…
French luxury bags with an African tribal flair
A Parisian woman’s journey to the heart of Africa serves as the inspiration of French luxury brand Longchamp’s newest handbags for Spring/Summer 2018. As she explores the world of tribal art, specifically the uniqueness of African paintings and sculptures, the celebrated fashion house imagined a sophisticated and exotic collection that…
The best of new movie soundtracks
Movies, especially in Hollywood, will not be complete without an original soundtrack. Besides having the ability to magnify emotions in the final movie edit, hearing songs from a particular title can evoke memorable scenes for the viewer long after they’ve watched it. On many occasions, soundtracks released before a movie…
Godzilla Almighty
Nissan PH kicks off 2018 with the GT-R NISMO Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) has kicked off 2018 with the reveal of the brand’s halo car, the Nissan GT-R NISMO, at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City, on Thursday. “When people think of the NISMO brand, they all think of the…
Zonta Club of Laguna’s youngest president on leaving a legacy of hope
She may only be 43 years old—an age when most of her contemporaries are just beginning to recognize their potential for public life and government—and yet Marlyn “Len” Belizario Alonte-Naguiat has already served the people of her beloved hometown in Biñan, Laguna for almost half her life. The daughter of…
