Home United stuns hometown bet Ceres in AFC Cup

Ceres Negros FC collapsed late en route to a 0-2 loss to Home United FC of Singapore in the final match day of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone group stage on Wednesday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The defending Asean champions Yellow Busmen conceded the Protectors’ goals in the endgame.

Despite the loss, Ceres Negros booked a return trip to the zonal semifinals being the best runner-up among the three Southeast Asian groups.

Head coach Risto Vidakovic, however, admonished the Busmen for their complacency down the stretch resulting in their first setback and a scoreless sheet in the tournament.

“We have to learn that there are no easy opponents. We have to play, fight and run. In the second half, it was not the case,” said Vidakovic, whose wards only needed a draw to top the group while their foes badly need a win to advance.

Ceres and Home United, last year’s zonal finalists, ended up tied with 13 points but the latter got the upper hand in head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Philippine champs dominated the possession and had several scoring chances but the gritty Singaporean booters kept them at bay.

It was Home instead that scored as Izzdin Shafiq converted a free kick from the left flank in the 80th minute.

The Negrenses were eager to score an equalizer but being overly aggressive resulted in a foul inside the box late in the stoppage time. Song Ui-Yong made no mistake from the spot to seal the stunner.

Ceres is set to face Group G winner Yangon United FC of Myanmar in the playoffs that take place next month.

Meanwhile, Global Cebu FC closed its campaign on a strong note, thrashing Indonesia’s Bali United FC, 3-1, in a battle of also-ran teams at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium.

Rufo Sanchez fired a brace while Paul Mulders notched the other goal in the first half as the People’s Club wound up as runner-up in Group G with eight points.