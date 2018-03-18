Homes razed as bushfires rage in Australia

MELBOURNE: Homes were razed, cattle killed and large swathes of land burnt Sunday as bush and grass fires rage in Australia amid hot and blustery conditions, with residents fleeing flame-filled red skies. Dozens of blazes in western and southwestern Victoria state began on Saturday and a change in wind direction early Sunday worsened the situation. Some 40,000 hectares have been damaged, and “hundreds of beef and dairy cattle will be lost as a result of these fires,” Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley told reporters Sunday. Up to 12 homes were “impacted,” he added, with broadcaster ABC reporting they were “destroyed.” “We’ve got fires, major fires, running. They will get larger in size before we get control of these,” he added, as the weather bureau predicted peak gusts of up to 110 kph (70 mph).

AFP