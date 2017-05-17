Today's Headlines
Bird flu spreads to Nueva Ecija but under control—agriculture chief0
AGRICULTURE Secretary Manny Pinol has confirmed two cases of bird flu infection in Nueva Ecija. In a live interview on GMA7 on Friday, Pinol said affected were the poultry farms of Jaen and San Isidro. Pinol assured the public, however, that the spread of the bird flu strain, identified as…
The Manila Times 6th Business Forum Philippines 2021: Steering Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure0
ALL SET The Manila Times is all set for its 6th Business Forum today, Friday, with all seven speakers ready to tackle the difficult issues surrounding “the most ambitious infrastructure development plan in Philippine history.” Guided by the theme Philippines 2021: Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure, the discussions will…
Global, local experts to tackle PH infra issues at The Manila Times 6th Business Forum
Senate to probe Bautista ‘hidden wealth’
The Senate will start investigating next week allegations that Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista amassed ill-gotten wealth that he reportedly stashed in a thrift bank. The Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies headed by Sen. Francis Escudero will conduct the probe. Bautista’s estranged wife Patricia had claimed…
Time to review appointment of militants to Duterte Cabinet
THE rejection by the Commission on Appointments of the nomination of Judy Taguiwalo as Secretary of Social Welfare and Development –and the consequent protest of some groups against her denial—presents a good opportunity for the Duterte administration and the nation to review earnestly the wisdom of President Duterte’s policy of…
Army’s Solcom gets new chief
The commander of the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division will be sitting as the new chief of the military’s Southern Luzon Command (Solcom). Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal served as the commander of the 4th Infantry Division but prior to that he was the chief of staff of the Philippine Army…
Millennium Challenge aid could be renewed
PH among ‘candidate countries’ for 2018, says US aid agency The Philippines could once again benefit from US aid via the Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) following a 2016 deferral prompted by human rights concerns. In a report, the aid agency said the Philippines was among 66 “candidate countries for FY…
Red Lions maul hosts Altas in NCAA On Tour
Reigning champion San Beda College foiled University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s late-game comeback and held on for a 57-53 squeaker to notch its seventh win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior basketball on Thursday at the Perpetual Help gym in Las Piñas City. Clint Doliguez…
Venezuela opposition rally to coincide with start of new assembly
CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition will hold a protest rally Thursday to coincide with the expected inauguration of a new assembly that will rewrite the constitution in what has been decried as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro. At the close of a day in which two prominent opposition leaders were…
Ronaldo-less Real completes Super Cup rout of Barcelona
MADRID: Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo to cruise past rivals Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup to cap a 5-1 aggregate win. Ronaldo was slapped with a five-game ban for pushing the referee after he was sent off in…
Into a ‘sanitized’ environment
When Conor McGregor steps into the ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, he will realize as the rounds drag one that he is fighting in a “sanitized” environment where the health of boxers are somehow looked after, no matter how brutal boxing still is. The sanitized boxing rules…
Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima
THE tables have been turned against Sen. Leila de Lima, who used Lookout Bulletin Orders (LBO) to bar political figures, including former president Gloria Arroyo, from leaving the country when she was Justice secretary. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a lookout bulletin against De Lima to ensure that she…
Jin Lopez shows SEA Games readiness, wins gold in Korea Open
Rising tae kwon do star Pauline Louise Lopez displayed her readiness to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia next month by winning a gold medal in the 2017 Chuncheon Korea Open Interna-tional Taekwondo Championships last July 5 in Chuncheon, South Korea. Lopez, 20, showed courage…
Ex-Misamis lawmaker, several others charged
The Office of the Ombudsman has charged before the Sandiganbayan former Misamis Occidental Rep. Marina Clarete and several others for graft, malversation through falsification and malversation over alleged misappropriation of P62.63-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) between 2007 and 2009. The Ombudsman alleged that Clarete chose and endorsed the Aaron…
There will be no war on Korean peninsula–Moon
SEOUL: There will be no war on the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said Thursday, saying Seoul effectively had a veto over US military action in response to the North’s nuclear and missile programs. Tensions have soared on the peninsula in recent months, with Pyongyang carrying out its…
Generosity becomes Derrick Monasterio
There were over a thousand people who trooped to San Jose Del Monte Heights’ covered courts late last week to see GMA Network heartthrob Derrick Monasterio. The actor chose to celebrate his birthday there with less fortunate children from the community. Derrick was overwhelmed by the number of people who…
Audi sales grow in July to new all-time high
Audi AG increased its worldwide deliveries in July by 3.5 percent year-on-year. With about 154,600 cars sold, the company achieved the highest July sales in its history. Sales increased in all core regions – in Europe by 1.4 percent, in North America by 4.0 percent and in Asia-Pacific by 6.7…
The beauty of the ‘PIA Project’
Pia Wurtzbach arms youth with vital information on HIV Since her reign as Miss Universe in 2015, Pia Wurtzbach has been actively involved in humanitarian affairs, speaking out against cyber bullying, standing up for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, and of course, supporting the cause she declared…
A hotelier’s ‘satisfying career’ from New Mexico to Cebu
At a very young age, Brian Connelly already had firsthand experience working at a hotel. His father was general manager of the Caribbean Beach Hotel in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands so he had the run of the house—in terms of chores, that is—from raking debris off the beach, polishing…