HOMME SWEET HOME

L’Homme Lacoste Fragrance

A woody, spicy scent, L’Homme Lacoste captures the inimitable heritage of René Lacoste, with dynamic top notes of mandarin and sweet orange essence, combined with unexpected fruit quince and rhubarb. Giving more depth to the alluring scent is a heart of aromatic spices, comprised of black pepper, ginger, jasmine and almond. L’Homme, with its vibrant mix of masculine and elegant notes, is perfect for the man who defies convention and who believes in paving his own path.

Lacoste is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Eastwood Mall, Greenbelt 3, Shangri-La Plaza and SM Mall of Asia among others.