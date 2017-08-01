SENATOR Gregorio Honasan has been charged with two counts of graft by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the alleged misuse of his P30 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel, the Ombudsman’s Office said on Tuesday.

The filing of charges came 10 months after Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales found probable cause to charge Honasan since the prosecutors found that the senator endorsed Focus Development Goals Foundation, Inc. as a beneficiary even if the non-government organization did not comply with procurement regulations.

The Department of Budget and Management released P30 million to the National Council of Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) as implementing agency to finance small and medium enterprise/livelihood projects for the benefit of Muslim Filipinos in communities in the National Capital Region and Zambales thru Focus Development Goals Foundation, Inc.

Honasan did not submit a counter affidavit.

“The repeated illegal transfers of public funds to the NGO, resulted in the quantifiable, pecuniary losses to the Government, thus constituting undue injury within the context of Section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019,” Ombudsman Morales said in her September resolution.