Honasan fails to post bail, arrest order still in effect

SEN. Gregorio Honasan 2nd failed to post bail on Thursday after his arrest was ordered for graft charges

that were filed against him and several others in connection with the alleged misuse of his P30-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel in 2012.

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division found basis to try him and his co-respondents.

Named respondents along with Honasan in the first graft case were:

* Michael Benjamin, his political affairs chief/then-project coordinator;

* former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Mehol Sadain;

* former NCMF Acting Chief Accountant Fedelina Aldanese;

* then-Cashier Olga Galido,

* and Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan and Salvador Gaerlan, who were then-officers of Focus on Development Goals Foundation, Inc.

Honasan, Benjamin, Sadain, Aldanese, Galido, Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan, and Salvador Gaerlan were named respondents in the second case along with: Galay Makalinggan, who was then-NCMF Director III, and; Aurora Aragon-Mabang who was acting chief of the NCMF’s Management Audit Division.

Benjamin, Makalinggan, Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan, and Salvador Gaerlan also have yet to post bail.

Sadain, Aldanese, Mabang, and Galido have already posted bail for their provisional liberty.