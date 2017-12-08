Honasan, ‘JV’ back longer military rule in Mindanao

SENATORS Gregorio Honasan and Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Friday expressed support to a proposal from military and police officials to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year amid continued terror threats in the region.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) reportedly received reports that Islamic State-inspired local groups continue to recruit members from communities along Lake Lanao.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said he expects a formal letter of request from the AFP and the PNP “for [martial law]extension to be given to the Senate on Monday.”

“Then, I will immediately take this up with my colleagues. We have no choice. It’s our constitutional duty,” Pimentel said in a text message.

Honasan noted that the recommendation came from two key bureaus of the Department of National Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government involved on the ground in national defense and security, public order and safety in coordination with local government units.

“If and when the President asks for it from Congress, everything is procedural by law. Better for us to have it when we need it than to need it and not have it, expeditiously,” according Honasan, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense.

“We cannot take chances with terrorism. It is a worldwide concern, It’s a clear and present danger that is already here as evidenced by the Marawi rebellion [staged by the Maute extremist group in May],” Ejercito said.

Senators Francis Escudero, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri, on the other hand, want to listen first to a briefing scheduled by the AFP and the PNP before deciding on whether to support or reject martial law extension.

The Senate minority group, however, warned that it will reject the proposal to extend martial law in southern Philippines.

In a joint statement, five of the six opposition senators said, “We, members of the minority, support the position of Mindanaoans for ‘no’ martial law extension on their home island.”

The statement was jointly released by Senators Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan, Antonio Trillanes 4th, Paolo Benigno Aquino and Risa Hontiveros.

They said “lifting military rule, specifically in Marawi, will hasten the return of affected residents to their homes, according to its citizens.”

“Martial law, together with the air strikes, was the reason why they fled Marawi in the early days of the Maute siege. And martial law is also the reason why they are afraid to return, even in cleared areas,” the senators added.

“After the pronounced liberation of Marawi and the announced focus on rehabilitation and trade, what will be the role of the people of Marawi in the planning and rehabilitation of their city?” the minority bloc said.

It asked what guarantees evacuees have that they can return to their old location and restart their life.

“As security forces reign supreme during martial law, would not military rule actually get in the way of a people-centered rebuilding and rehabilitating of the once vibrant city?” the opposition senators asked.

“What is the need for martial law? Would martial law suspend bidding in the reconstruction of the city?” they said.

Ejercito said that in his four visits to Mindanao since martial law was declared on May 23, he was able to talk with local government officials, locals and businessmen. “They are all satisfied with martial law in Mindanao.”

He noted that warlords and private armies cannot move around and their movements are now restricted. “Also, the problem of thousands of loose firearms in Mindanao can now be addressed with martial law in effect.”

“Ordinary folk feel that they are safer and there is now a level playing field as a result of the restriction of movements of the private armies,” Ejercito said.