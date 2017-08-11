Honasan posts bail in Laguna

SENATOR Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan 2nd posted bail on Friday at a local court in Binan, Laguna, a day after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest for graft-related charges over the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel in 2012.

The office of the Honasan confirmed that the senator went to Executive Judge Teodoro Solis of Branch 25 of the Binan Regional Trial Court on Friday.

The denator paid a total of P60,000 or P30,000 each for two counts of graft in connection with the alleged misuse of his pork barrel allocation totaling P29.1 million.

Judge Solis signed the release order after Honasan posted bail.

Honasan’s office said that it would be issuing statement later in the day.