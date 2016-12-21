Honda Cars PH bullish on 24,000-unit sales target

Honda Cars Philippines Inc., the Japanese carmaker’s business unit in the Philippines, is bullish about its 24,000-unit sales from April 2016 to March 2017, an official said.

“If the CR-Z which we launched in December would end up successful, we may achieve around 24,000 units starting April 2016 and end-March 2017,” Toshio Kuwahara, Honda Cars president said late Monday.

The carmaker’s best seller is the New City. “Somewhere around 40 percent, because we launched in September and CR-Z this December, so the contribution from City in terms of percentage won’t go down.”

The New City notched a 41-percent market share in the company’s sales last August.

“I anticipate that macroeconomic growth in the Philippines will be stable as it has been in the last few years. It will be driven by the strong demand from the business process outsourcing sector and the remittances from overseas Filipino workers,” Kuwahara said.

Next year should still be okay for car sales, but the carmaker is worried about 2018 – particularly about the outcome of its tax discussion with the government.

“Next year, I still expect a strong market growth, still okay, but we worry what will happen after the outcome from the tax discussion in 2018,” he said.