The New City is Honda Cars Philippines’ latest offering. On the outside, the vehicle gets a refreshed look with its redesigned front fascia that sports a low and wide stance and elegant presence. The New City is also now equipped with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), while the top variant VX+ comes with LED headlights and LED fog lights. Inside, the New City boasts a rich and sophisticated interior that flaunts a high-tech design, decorative panel, and plush leather seats (for the VX+) that truly highlight the New City’s sporty feel.

