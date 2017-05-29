Honda debuts refreshed 4th-gen City

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) has taken the covers off the face-lifted fourth-generation City for the model year 2018 at the City of Dreams, Parañaque City, with a redesigned front fascia, and newer technology to bring into the segment.

Newly appointed HCPI president Noriyuki Takakura said the face-lifted City is better than its previous iteration, with the company having sold 26,324 units since 2014, making it the bestseller in the segment.

“With the success of the fourth-generation City in the Philippines, we are proud to bring the new City for the 2018 model year, armed with new technology and better efficiency to lead the segment as it was before,” Takakura told Fast Times.

The updated model debuted in the Southeast Asian region in February 2017, with Thailand being the first country to get it.

Takakura was appointed president of HCPI on April 1, succeeding Toshio Kuwahara, who now leads Honda Vietnam Co. Ltd.

The headlines

While the profile has not changed much, the new front fascia gives it a sharper look and a more aggressive stance than its previous iteration. The standard LED daytime running lights contributes its aggressiveness, looking as if it is ready to pounce. LED headlights and foglights are available only on the VX+ trim.

The updated City has been given a new set of wheels to complement its newer look, available in 15-inch or 16-inch sizes. Even with the changes, the design profile has not been changed much to easily identify it as a fourth-generation City.

The car will be available in 1.5 E MT, 1.5 E CVT, 1.5 VX Navi CVT and 1.5 VX+ Navi CVT. To easily identify a VX trim, both the VX and VX+ trims have been given electric power side mirrors, rear view cameras, cruise control and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interior has been refreshed as well, with metallic trims adorning around the air conditioning vent and gear shifter, while the updated instrument panels giving it a more futuristic look. Also standard in the interior include Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and hands-free phone accessibility.

Powering the updated City is the same 1.5-liter SOHC 4-cylinder engine that produces 120 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 145 Newton-meters of torque at 4,800 rpm, mated to either a 5-speed transmission or a CVT (continuously variable) transmission. The VX and VX+ trims are given paddle shifters as standard.

The car will be available in six colors: Lunar Silver Metallic; Gold Brown Metallic; Ruby Red Pearl; Taffeta White; Modern Steel; and Crystal Black Pearl. Modulo parts will also be available as options.