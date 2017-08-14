Honda PH launches diesel-powered 5th gen CR-V

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. launched on Tuesday last week the fifth generation CR-V in Makati Shangri-La, Makati City, shifting the line-up of the popular compact SUV to all diesel-range for the first time in HCPI’s history, with one gasoline trim.

“We see that there is a demand for diesel SUVs in the Philippine market, as this country is an SUV market. Complimented with efficient i-DTEC technology and premium interior, I’m sure that this offering will delight those not only fans of the car but also those who are looking for a spacious SUV to begin with,” HCPI president Noriyuki Takakura told Fast Times.

The turbodiesel models are powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder i-DTEC engine, utilizing an aluminium block under Honda’s Earth Dreams family, producing 120 hp at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It can seat seven exclusively. The gasoline model, which only seats five, uses a 2.0-liter SOHC four-cylinder i-VTEC engine, producing 153 hp at 6,500 rpm and is linked to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). While lower trims offer front-wheel drive, the top range SX is four-wheel drive. It sits on MacPherson struts on the front and a multi-link rear suspension.

The exterior has been redesigned to be more aggressive than its predecessor following Honda’s “Modern Functional Dynamic” concept. Sharp angles dominate the front fascia and the rear, from the headlamps, the front grille, and the tail lamps. The fenders are wider giving it a sportier stance, housing the 18-inch alloy wheels, and houses brakes that are larger than its predecessor. The side mirrors and the rear trunk lid houses cameras that gives a view of blind spots.

The cockpit has been redesigned as well. The instrument clusters are now replaced with a TFT screen, following the Civic. There is also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and all models come with it as standard. While the gasoline version with five seats still utilize an automatic gear lever, the diesel models use a drive-by-wire button shifter that was first seen in the Honda Legend. The seven-seater turbodiesel models utilize a third row seat which takes up the boot space which affects the second row seat legroom, but there is immense legroom at the rear if choosing the gasoline five-seater version.

Safety features such as cruise control, Low Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keep Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning come as standard.

The gasoline version with five seats will cost P1.539 million and deliveries for this trim will commence this month. The turbodiesel models cost Php1.560 million for the V trim, P1.759 million for the S trim, and P2.049 million for the range topping SX trim.

The CR-V has been Honda’s best-selling SUV with over 8.7 million units sold worldwide.

Alain Louise C. Geronimo