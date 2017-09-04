HONDA PH REVEALS SPORTIEST XRM125 VARIANT IN CEBU INVASION

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) capped its 24-day Cebu invasion with a burst of orange and red, as it formally revealed its newest addition to the XRM125 line-up, the All-New XRM125 Motard.

This big surprise came at the culminating activity of Honda Cebu Invasion, which celebrated Honda’s dominion of the Queen City of The South. HPI president Daiki Mihara is confident that the introduction of the new XRM125 models will solidify Honda’s leadership in the entire Visayan region.

“The joy of riding will always live on in Cebu because of its strong number of young and stylish riders who will conquer more roads with Honda,” said Mihara to a crowd of loyal riders and enthusiasts, who were treated to games, prizes, and fun activities during the event. Paolo Avelino’s presence also graced the event as the celebrity guest.

Mihara also encouraged the riders to “conquer roads in style,” putting emphasis in the design upgrade that is sweeping across HPI’s motorcycle models. “Our number one underbone motorcycle has got the looks, features, and performance to complement your urban lifestyles,” he added.

The All-New XRM125 Motard features an exciting CRF250L-inspired bodywork design with striking and aggressive graphics and body coloring for a sharper and sportier on and off road image. Along with the redesigned meter panel with Fi indicator, the new stylish muffler and pillion step design enhance the over-all look. Just like its Dual Sport and Dual Sport Extreme variants, the Motard variant will also sport a Euro 3 compliant PGM-Fi engine that is more fuel-efficient and environment-friendly.

HPI will continue to bring the joy of urban riding in other key cities in the country when it holds another series of Mall Invasion activities.

The All-New XRM125 Motard is now available in all Honda flagship stores and 3s shops nationwide. For more information visit www.hondaph.com and stay updated with the latest in the world of Honda motorcycles by going to facebook.com/hondaph.