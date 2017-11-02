Honda raises profit outlook

TOKYO: Honda Motor revved up its annual profit outlook Wednesday on strong motorcycle sales and a lower yen but the more upbeat figures still represented a drop from the previous year.

Japan’s third-largest automaker now expects net profit of 585 billion yen ($5.0 billion) for the year to March 2018 instead of the earlier projected 545 billion yen.

However, the revised-up figure would still be down five percentage points from the previous year’s profit.

The company raised its operating-profit forecast from 725 billion yen to 745 billion yen, down 11.4 percent from the previous year.

The sales forecast was hiked from 14.5 trillion yen to 15.05 trillion yen, up 7.5 percent from last year.

Honda made the revisions to reflect an “increase in consolidated motorcycle unit sales and favourable foreign currency effects,” the firm said in a statement.

Honda now expects the yen to average 109 to the dollar in the current business year, much cheaper than the 107 projected earlier.