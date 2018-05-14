Honda to bring more Civic Type Rs this year

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), Honda’s automobile business unit in the Philippines, is pleased to announce the availability once again of the Civic Type R this 2018 as a response to the overwhelming market acceptance and persistent demand for Honda’s performance vehicle offering in the Philippines.

With the Civic being one of Honda’s pillar models, the Type R serves as its distinction as the highest performance version available. Powered by a 2.0-liter VTEC turbo engine that produces a maximum power output of 310 PS and peak torque of 400 Nm combined with its 6-speed manual transmission and bespoke chassis set-up, the Civic Type R aims to deliver an exhilarating and gratifying drive both on the track and on the road.

With its highly anticipated arrival in the Philippines last year, the Civic Type R has become one of the most desired performance vehicles in the country. Upon its official introduction and availability, the iconic Civic Type R received multiple recognitions from local award giving bodies in the country namely C! Magazine’s Best Driver’s Car 2017, Car Awards Group Inc.’s 2017 Best Sport Compact Car, and Top Gear Philippines’ Car of the Year 2017.

With the successful launch of the Civic Type R in 2017, Honda would like to announce that another 100 units are set to arrive in the Philippines. Together with the signature Championship White and Rallye Red color line-up, Honda will also introduce a new polished metal metallic color for 2018.

Interested customers may inquire at any of the 37 Honda Car Dealerships nationwide starting May 11, 2018 and initial deliveries will start in October 2018.

For more information and updates on the Civic Type R, visit Honda’s official website at www.hondaphil.com or visit your nearest Honda car dealership today.