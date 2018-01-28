Honduran president begins second term amid angry protests

TEGUCIGALPA: Juan Orlando Hernandez was sworn in as president of Honduras for a second term Saturday (Sunday in Manila) amid protests that he fraudulently won the November election. Hernandez took the oath at a special session of Congress at the National Stadium, with the bleachers packed with his supporters. At the event, in which he vowed to “comply with and enforce the Constitution and law,” the 49-year-old Hernandez said he was “committed to developing a process of reconciliation among all Hondurans.” Hernandez takes on his new mandate in the impoverished Central American country of nine million with diminished legitimacy due to the controversial election. Supporters of defeated opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla accuse him of setting up a “military dictatorship,” and insist that the election was stolen. Hernandez stood for re-election against Nasralla despite a constitutional ban on presidents serving more than one term. He narrowly won after a three-week stretch of often-interrupted ballot counting that sparked accusations of fraud. The leftist opposition staged protests that shook the country throughout the week, culminating in a mass rally in Tegucigalpa late Friday.

AFP