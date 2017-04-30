Honeylet hosts Asean leaders’ spouses

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s partner Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña toured the spouses of Association of Southeast Asian leaders in Manila on Saturday, marking her debut in the international spotlight.

Avanceña brought Tran Nguyet Thu of Vietnam, Naly Sisoulith of Laos, Indonesia’s Iriana Widodo, and Thailand’s Naraporn Chan-o-cha to the National Museum in Manila.

The guests saw Juan Luna’s “Spoliarium” mural that symbolized the Philippines’ ordeal under Spanish colonial rule, among other priceless works of art at the National Gallery.

Accompanying them was National Museum Director Jeremy Barns, who said Avanceña had a good grasp of Philippine history.

Luncheon was served at the old Senate hall upstairs. The guests were entertained by cultural shows featuring a bamboo dance group and young singers led by Darlene Vibares, winner of The Voice Kids Philippines.

Natives from Palawan and South Cotabato showcased their weaving skills.