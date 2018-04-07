Hong dominates John Hay Golf Club members tourney

Hong Chang Bum scored a 53 net to rule the recently concluded members monthly tournament at the Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City.

Hong, a nine-handicapper, had a 72 gross to edge out first runner-up Bong Mandapat by two strokes, 65 net.

Raul Tangco topped the second division with a net 59 after winning via countback against Lee Dai Il. Tangco had a low gross of 72 against Lee’s 73.

Third division champion Tony Abriol, a 15-handicapper, posted a 59 net built on 74 gross. Mar Bustos landed in the second position with 76 gross and 61 net.

In the fourth division, Joris Dacawi finished with 59 net to soar five strokes ahead of first runner-up Mariano Ang, 64.

Ladies division champion Rachele Julian sizzled with a 63 net followed by Jung Jung Soon with 66.

Beth Patterson clinched the top honors in the second ladies division with 63. Jane Aslor settled in the second spot with 64.

Ed Poserio, meanwhile, claimed the guest division trophy with a 90 gross.

Fun hole winners were Pol Mayos (nearest to the pin) and Anthony Garcia (most accurate drive).