HONG KONG AIRLINES LAUNCHES DAILY MANILA-HK FLIGHTS

Hong Kong Airlines will operate daily flights between Manila and Hong Kong starting June 1, 2018, according to Hong Kong Airlines Chief Marketing Officer George Liu (4th from left), during a launching on Friday at the Taipan Restaurant of Philamlife Tower in Makati City. With Liu were, from left: Carlos Tinio Ocampo of Ocampo Manalo Valez Lim Law Office; Lynn Arcinas, HK Airlines Service Delivery department manager; Erwin Balane, head of the Department of Tourism’s Route Development Team; and Tracey Kwong, HK Airlines Branding and Customer Experience department manager
