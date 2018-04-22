Hong Kong Airlines opens flights to Manila starting in June

Hong Kong Airlines will start operating flights between Manila and Hong Kong on June 1, 2018, an official said in a statement.

“Demand for flights between the Philippines and Hong Kong has been growing steadily, and we are pleased to offer customers more travel options than ever. Our entry into a new market marks an exciting milestone for us, and we look forward to developing this even further,” Hong Kong Airlines Commercial Director Michael Ma said.

The airline company cited data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board of a 13 percent increase in arrivals from the Philippines to 894,489 in 2017 compared to 2016.

Hong Kong Airlines said that it would utilize its Airbus A320 for the new route, outfitted with a single-class configuration and with a 174 Economy Class seating capacity.

“Hong Kong Airlines’ new service will meet the increasing travel demand from the Philippines to Hong Kong and beyond, including popular destinations like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver in North America,” the company said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO