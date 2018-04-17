Hong Kong Film and TV Market gathers global industry leaders

Movie and television companies spend millions of dollars when producing a movie or a show, but no matter how many zeroes their figures carry, there is no guarantee they will draw patronage.

It is for this reason that marketing—as in most every product—is crucial in storytelling via moving pictures. More so in this age when it is every producer’s goal to bring their movies and shows beyond their own country.

Given these circumstances, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has taken the lead in organizing the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) trade event to serve as the regional platform for exchange among Asia’s entertainment industries and other global players.

Held this year over a four-day gathering at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 19 to 22, the 22nd edition of Filmart attracted more than 8,700 buyers this year. Featured were 850 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, including emerging markets such as Colombia, Mongolia, Nigeria and Ukraine. Returning exhibitors included United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, India, Thailand, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Asian participation saw significant growth at Filmart this year, with the Philippines (see boxed item), Cambodia and Mainland China recording double-digit growth among movies and TV shows produced. China specifically had representatives from Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Fujian, Ningbo, Sichuan, Hunan, Shandong and Chongqing, encouraging global buyers to leverage the potential of the mainland’s film market.

Among the activities lined up over the four days were new film launches, professional seminars, networking activities, and business matching. Totaled at the end of Filmart were 300 screenings, which included world, international and Asian premieres of award-winning productions.

Digital revolution

Filmart’s thematic seminars featured an impressive line-up of heavyweights from the film, digital entertainment, animation and other related sectors. There were 14 talks held in all, which gathered over 3,000 attendees listening to experts’ insights on how to be competitive within the ever-changing landscape of entertainment.

The Manila Times was the lone Philippine broadsheet covering Filmart this year, and was able to attend a number of seminars, among them, the topic of digital revolution and how it has introduced new distribution technology.

“This is a revolution bringing us new delivery systems and technologies. It’s a fast and furious game-changer bringing great opportunities,” said Strawberry Films president Michael Uslan, who was also the executive producer of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

He pointed out that the industry is no longer “governed by a few giant monolithic companies” with a stereotype output of five basic genres: 3D epics, blockbuster franchises, action films, R-rated comedies, and cheap horrors, which he added “are made for American teenagers who play video games.”

Uslan further hailed digital technology for heralding refreshing new opportunities for the world to “join hands and create globalized content for everyone.”

He emphasized, however that despite this revolution, which gave birth to on-demand and streaming services as the new way of consuming entertainment, a single truth remains: Content is still king.

“Rule number one is story, so is rule number two, three and four,” he said for effect. “The studios have driven Hollywood talent out but into more interesting TV series roles for the likes of Netflix. Different medium but content is still king.”

To wrap up, Uslan declared he is convinced the digital revolution has only just begun with the dawn of virtual and augmented reality, and gaming overtaking film in popularity and revenue.

“Ancillary markets are not so ancillary any more. The tail is starting to wag the dog with the marriage of mobile gaming and movies getting stronger and stronger. This will be another new game changer,” he said.

Meanwhile, other speakers at Filmart included Kang Hye Jung, CEO of Filmmakers R&K and producer of Korean blockbuster film “The Battleship Island;” David Kosse, President, STXinternational, STX Entertainment and executive producer of Oscar-winning films “The Theory of Everything” and “Room;” Juno Mak, a renowned local director whose works included “Sons of the Neon Nights” and “Rigor Mortis;” Shuzo John Shiota, executive producer of animation series “Transformers” and “Ajin: Demi-Human.”

Documentaries also took the limelight at this year’s Filmart, which featured more than 200 exhibitors related to this market segment, as well as a seminar with the theme “Documentaries: From Local to Global.”

Finally the “Digital Entertainment Summit 2018” capped the event to round up the various topics discussed.