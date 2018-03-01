A HONG KONG HOME

Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong

Hong Kong – for generations of Filipinos – remains their favorite shopping and eating destination. When it concerns accommodation, another icon quickly comes to mind, and that’s the Holiday Inn Golden Mile, along Nathan Road, in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Despite being an hospitality institution, the hotel has made sure to refresh and refurbish consistently. In 2017, parts of the property underwent dramatic renovation. The lobby space was expanded to become a lounge and activity zone for guests including a dedicated check-in area for IHG® Rewards Club Members. Contemporary design prevails with the incorporation of neutral-themed natural materials.

One of the largest in the city, the Executive Club Lounge features two private boardrooms and a comprehensive range of business and secretarial services. The 7,600 square-foot pillarless Crystal Ballroom is equipped with extensive banquet and meeting facilities alongside three smaller, interconnecting Crystal Rooms that can accomodate up to 190 guests. Creating colorful gastronomic experiences are three restaurants serving different cuisines: Bistro on The Mile, Osteria and Loong Yuen, as well as Hari’s Bar.

The Executive guestrooms are just as memorable. Knowing how connectivity rules modern lives, a free handy smartphone is offered during a guest’s stay. Says general manager Gerhard Aicher: “Helping our guests stay in touch with home adds an extra dimension of comfort and satisfaction to their stay.” The service includes unlimited international calls to countries such as Australia, China and the Philippines among others.

For more information, visit www.holidayinn.com/hongkong-gldn or call +852 2369 3111.