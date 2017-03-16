Hong Kong hotel highlights Tsim Sha Tsui’s heritage

With a double-digit growth number of Filipinos travelling to Hong Kong in 2017, the Philippines is now the top emerging market for this cosmopolitan city-island. This even as the last couple of years have pointed to Japan as the “New Hong Kong” for Filipinos who have long favored this special administrative region of China.

Just an hour and 30-minutes away from Manila by plane, Filipinos can experience top-rated tourist attractions in Hong Kong such as Disneyland, Ocean Park, Victoria Peak, Wong Tai Sin Temple and the city’s night market to name a few.

Known all over the world as a glamorous financial hub, and a choice city for luxury shopping, the former British colony is also steeped in culture and history.

Given these, and a keen interest in seeing more growth in tourism, Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel Hong Kong executives paid a visit to Manila to attract more Filipino families and incentive travelers to visit the popular Asian capital.

Located majestically on the waterfront of the urban area of Tsim Sha Tsui East—Kowloon Shangri-La Hong Kong enjoys a perfect location in the heart of the Kowloon peninsula’s commercial, entertainment and shopping district.

The Star Ferry to Central, the influential business district, the Mass Transit Railway (MTR), which provides an efficient way to get around Hong Kong, as well as the Cross Harbour Tunnel leading to the Island are all only minutes away from the hotel.

According to the hotel exectives, besides shopping, nightlife, popular places of interest and sound infrastructure for business and leisure, Kowloon and their property has much to offer Hong Kong visitors.

As the very first hotel to open in the reclaimed Tsim Sha Tsui East—Kowloon Shangri-La Hong Kong has pioneered a project unearthing some of the beaten paths and unbeknownst interesting facts “hidden” in the Tsim Sha Tsui areas for decades and even a century. Apparently, Tsim Sha Tsui is a land of legends brimming with cultural heritage and fascinating stories.

This year, the hotel presents carefully selected examples of Tsim Sha Tsui’s culture heritage and glimpses into the community’s iconic people who have lived in the district for 40 to 70 years via a Cultural Heritage Package available to the Filipino market until the end of the year.

“The hotel’s newly created room package captures all the sights of the past and present, and some untold stories. The sights include the city’s oldest military facility, the first Catholic church on Kowloon peninsula, the primary school attended by kung fu master Bruce Lee and buildings that have received UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage awards, to name a few,” Ulf Bremer, general manager of Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel told The Manila Times and other members of the press during a media event at Shangri-La Makati.

“The stories reveal the Hong Kong people’s lifestyle in the last few decades, ‘East meets West,’ and the harmonious blend of different cultures, languages, ethnicities and faiths. The endurance of ancient traditions in its modern spaces has shaped this unique culture,” he said.

The Cultural Heritage Package is priced from HK$3,800 or P24,604 per room per night for two persons in a spacious, elegantly appointed guestroom, with a requirement of minimum two consecutive nights stay. Full Horizon Club benefits for two persons, including daily buffet breakfast, complimentary use of Horizon Club lounges and Happy Hour; and a three- to four-hour guided walking tour to uncover Tsim Sha Tsui’s selected cultural heritage.

“We are extremely pleased to pioneer this project and design a walking tour for our guests as part of our hotel’s 35th anniversary celebrations. Not only does this project let us help them uncover Tsim Sha Tsui’s cultural heritage, which might have escaped their eyes during their previous trips to Hong Kong, but also gives us a chance to work with people from different walks of life within the community. We have a common goal to let our visitors, and even locals, get to know the district better and from a different perspective,” Bremer said.

“Through this project, the bond between individuals, families and the community just gets stronger. Only when we did the research and delved into the district’s history and tidbits did we learn of many stories about our city, which we would like to share with our Filipino friends,” he ended.