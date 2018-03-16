Hong Kong mulls three years’ jail for anthem disrespect

HONG KONG: Hong Kong announced plans on Friday to punish anyone who disrespects the Chinese national anthem with up to three years’ imprisonment as Beijing ups pressure on the semi-autonomous city to fall into line. Hong Kong has been preparing to introduce the controversial law since China fine-tuned legislation last year on the proper way and place to sing the anthem, tightening rules that already bar people from performing it at parties, weddings and funerals. Changes to China’s criminal law made in November increased the punishment for disrespecting the song from a jail term of 15 days to three years in “serious” cases. Defiant Hong Kong football fans have booed the anthem at matches for years as concerns grow that Hong Kong’s liberties are under threat.

Fans have also previously turned their backs and displayed Hong Kong independence banners during matches as some activists call for the city to split with the mainland, a notion that infuriates Beijing. The city is expected to enact a local version of the mainland’s anthem law after China in November inserted the legislation into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. The proposal, submitted by the Hong Kong government to the city’s legislature for “advice” on Friday, mirrors Beijing’s penalty of prison time along with a fine of HK$50,000 ($6,370).

AFP