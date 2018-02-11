Hong Kong police probe deadly bus accident

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said Sunday they were investigating a deadly bus accident that left 19 people dead and scores more injured, with the bus driver arrested for dangerous driving.The double-decker bus overturned Saturday evening near the town of Tai Po in the northern New Territories, flipping onto its side and appearing to smash into a lamppost. Nineteen people were killed and 65 people were injured, some critically, according to local police. “The 30-year old male bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He is still being detained for further enquiries,” police said in a statement early Sunday. Most of the injured and some of the dead were on the upper deck of the bus, Chan Hing-yu of the fire department told reporters. The driver was suspected of being over the speed limit as he went down a slope and lost control of the vehicle, senior traffic superintendent Lee Chi-wai told reporters. He was not in need of any medical treatment after the crash and was found to be sober, he added.
Hong Kong police probe deadly bus accident0
