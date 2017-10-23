From Hong Kong to Russia

ON Facebook, you will find a man named Meer Jon Meer who lives in Moscow, Russia. This man is responsible for the heartaches, indebtedness and utter humiliation of so many OFWs from Hong Kong, Cyprus, and other parts of the world. He ought to be thrown in jail as the human trafficker and swindler that he is.

Meer Jon Meer is from Pakistan. I don’t think that is even his real name. He also goes by the name Ahmed Sameer. He owns Ayeshah Staff, a Moscow-based agency that offers renewal visas, invitations, registrations, employment, accommodations, and documentation for Europe and other countries, including hotel and ticket bookings. He also owns ACR Community, which offers the same services as his other company. These two firms don’t really operate as legitimate businesses.

He loves romancing Filipino women, and is living with a Filipino woman in Moscow. According to his victims, Meer’s flat has two bedrooms. The couple occupies the main bedroom while a second bedroom with bunk beds serve as crowded and expensive accommodation for new recruits from Hong Kong. The couple usually go on recruitment trips to Hong Kong, and also to Dubai, where some overseas Filipino workers dream of working in better destinations, and are thus gullible to the overtures of an over-promising Pakistani con artist.

This writer came across the notorious Jon Meer because of the vigilance and consistent anti-human trafficking advocacy of Labor Attache Jalilo de la Torre. Labatt Jali, as we fondly call him, is a seasoned labor attaché who uses social media platforms to connect with his ever-growing constituency of OFWs in Hong Kong. Recently, the gentle giant of a labor attaché has been the subject of online harassment by the agents of the sinister Mr. Meer who used trolling accounts to bash and intimidate the labor official.

What exactly got the ire of Meer’s fanatics?

Here is the advisory of Labor Attache de la Torre:

“We are just beginning to unravel the horror stories of our OFWs who have been recruited and brought to Russia by Ahmed Sameer (aka Jon Meer), in cahoots with his alleged Filipino wife, Kathleen Floreca Pimentel and their Hong Kong accomplice, Cherry Leung. In interviews conducted by the undersigned, the following is the composite picture of their nightmare:”

“They each paid an average of HK$28,000 to Sameer just for the invitation to go to Russia.”

“Their entry visas have no working rights.”

“There are no employers waiting for them upon arrival.”

“Ahmer Sameer has no placement services: you have to look for your own employer which takes three months on the average.”

“Very few of the employers agree to a live-in arrangement because of the illegality of hiring persons with no working rights.”

“After one month of staying at Sameer’s crowded flat, your food will be charged against you. Up to now, OFWs who have found employers are still paying Sameer, who is not shy about collecting and have used intimidation, threats and downright bodily harm.”

So why not just ask the Hong Kong police to arrest Jon Meer aka Sameer when he is on a recruiting binge in the said territory? Unfortunately, Hong Kong does not have an anti-human trafficking law or even policies and programs against illegal recruitment like we do.

Philippine Ambassador to Russia King Sorreta expressed willingness to help Meer’s victims who flew all the way from Hong Kong to non-existent jobs in Moscow. Unfortunately, the lack of work visas and the reality of mounting debt combined with fear of Sameer’s retaliation have given the victims room for doubt and intimidation.

An OFW who moved from Hong Kong to Moscow at Sameer’s behest was able to land a job on her own after a month’s stay in the illegal recruiter’s flat. Contrary to his promise of a quick job, the OFW learned to her dismay that Sameer does not even have a legitimate agency in Russia. She got her job from a Russian agent in St. Petersburg. While she was working, Sameer would pester her with calls and online messages demanding money with a threat that if she doesn’t pay, the Pakistani will post her photo and passport on Facebook.

Another OFW spoke about being treated like a slave while staying at the flat of Jon Meer. They were made to do house chores and were treated like animals by the couple. “I was afraid to be deported. I am heavily indebted and my child is in need of medical treatment and maintenance medicines. I have no choice but to stay and look for work to help my family.”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte recently denounced illegal recruitment and human trafficking. Let the entire government machinery under his leadership throw an iron punch against Meer Jon Meer aka Ahmad Sameer.

From Hong Kong to Russia, the women that Meer has enticed and duped and swindled have debts of their own to pay, and sad stories to share. Enough is enough. The Philippine and Russian governments must waste no time in putting this wily and greedy Pakistani in jail.