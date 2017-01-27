Hongkong returns seized army vehicles to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore armored troop carriers impounded by Hong Kong while in transit from military exercises in Taiwan are on their way back home, the city-state’s defense minister said Friday.

The release of the Terrex vehicles closes the curtain on a diplomatic row that also involved China, which has sovereignty over Hong Kong and considers Taiwan a renegade island awaiting reunification.

“Terrexes left Hong Kong port this morning … next stop, home,” Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

Hong Kong customs authorities impounded the vehicles in November while they were being shipped home following exercises in Taiwan, where land-starved Singapore has for decades trained its troops.

Following the seizure, China lodged a diplomatic protest to Singapore over its military cooperation with Taiwan.

Ties between China and Singapore were already strained over the city-state’s perceived support for Southeast Asian nations disputing Beijing’s extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Hong Kong is semi-autonomous after being handed back by Britain to China in 1997. But Beijing controls foreign affairs issues and there are increasing fears over its interference in other matters.

AFP