Honor aims to capture millennial market with PH entry

SMARTPHONE manufacturer Honor seeks to gain traction in the Philippines’ large and young population by tapping the local e-commerce industry, a company executive saidWednesday.

Wang Yang, country director of Honor Philippines, said in a media briefing the group is optimistic of capturing a big chunk of the Filipino millennial market following its exclusive partnership with mobile shopping platform Shopee.

At the press launch, Honor inked an agreement with Shopee, allowing it to tap the online platform’s 11 million users in the country.

“We believe deeply in the potential of the region, especially in the Philippines, and we [will continue]these efforts,” he added.

Despite heightened competition in the smartphone market, Wang said Honor is gunning for the number one spot.

The smartphone provider officially launched Honor 9 Lite, its first quad-camera smartphone, exclusively available on Shopee starting May 5.

Honor is a sub-brand of China-based technology company Huawei Consumer Business Group. It is present in 74 countries including China, Finland, Russia, and India.