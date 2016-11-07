Honors readied for war veterans

American and Filipino veterans will be honored at the annual Veterans Day ceremony to be held November 11 at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, Metro Manila.

Veterans of both nations will participate in the event, along with representatives from the US Embassy, the Philippine government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Scheduled events include presentation of ceremonial Philippine-US color guard, remarks from American and Philippine officials, a wreath-laying and a ceremonial three-volley salute.

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. to commemorate the time that major hostilities of World War I formally ended with the signing of the armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

This event is open to the public.