Hontiveros faces wiretapping, kidnapping complaint at Ombudsman

A FORMER lawmaker at the House of Representatives filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday against Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Rep. Jacinto Paras of Negros Oriental and fellow lawyers Eligio Mallari and Nestor Ifurong accused Hontiveros of alleged wiretapping, obstruction of justice, kidnapping and failure to return a minor and inducing a minor to abandon his home, and violation of Republic Act 7610.

“The secret photographing or recording by the conspirators Hontiveros-Baraquel and the photographer(John Doe) using a camera to record the text messages found in [Secretary Vitaliano] Aguirre [2nd]’s cellphone without the permission of Aguirre and the other communicator,” a certain Cong Jing, “is a violation of the anti-wiretapping law,” the complaint said.



The complainants also accused Hontiveros of obstruction of justice for refusing to turn over three witnesses, who are minors, to the Public Attorney’s Office and the National Bureau of Investigation, in connection with the death of 17-year-old Kian de los Santos during an anti-illegal drug operation in Caloocan City.

They also alleged that “by her acts, she has committed the crime of inducing a minor to abandon his home, penalized under Article 271 of the Revised Penal Code as amended. As stated earlier, she admitted the fact that after her inducing the minors to abandon their parental home, she took custody of them and placed them in an undisclosed location.”



In accusing Hontiveros of violation of Section 10 of RA 7610, the complainants alleged that her “adamance” despite demands from sectors to turn over custody of one of the witnesses was “proof enough that she has an agenda which is to use the minor witnesses and the matured ones as her own witnesses in the Senate hearing.”

“Such plan constitutes an exploitation of the minor witness…in order to attain her political ends which is to use the minor as witness for the purpose of discrediting the administration of President [Rodrigo] Duterte,” they alleged. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO



