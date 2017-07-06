Hontiveros wants ‘misogynists’ unmasked on Facebook, prosecuted

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros wants to unmask the people behind the reported Filipino male-dominated “secret groups” on Facebook who post and share obscene photos of women and children.

Hontiveros, head of the Senate committee on women, has started coordinating with Facebook, pro-women netizens and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) so she can call a public hearing on the issue when Congress resumes session on July 24.

She said that some of these secret groups bear names such as the “Pastor Hokage Bible Study,” whose members use terms like “Amen” to express their approval for sexist remarks and obscene photos of women and children posted on their Facebook.

“We will unmask all these misogynists, prosecute them to the full extent of the law and hold them accountable,” Hontiveros said.

She reiterated the need to pass a law that will impose stiff penalties against people who exchange lewd and illicit photos of women and children on social media. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO