A lot of economists, lawmakers, academicians and even some of my colleagues and friends in the profession have spoken and written about their views on the Train Law. But most of them only provide the key features, changes to existing tax law, and a short-sighted view of the legislation. Nobody dared hop off the Train and look at it from an outsider’s point of view. How does it fare with our neighboring countries? Is it something similar to what richer neighbors like Hong Kong and Singapore did? Is it really accelerative, inclusive and pro-poor?

Before I answer those questions, let me remind you that the main goal of the Train Law is not just to raise revenue, but to reduce poverty. In the Philippines, poverty is at 22 percent of the population and the government aims to reduce it to 14 percent by 2022. This is something that cannot be done overnight. Actually, proponents of the Train Law say that continuous implementation of this law for the next 23 years will make the Philippines richer and with lesser poverty issues, joining the ranks of more progressive countries like South Korea and Malaysia.

After being signed into law, there have been a lot of complaints about the impact of Train especially due to the price increases of certain goods. With these in mind, pro-poor groups are saying the Train is anti-poor and favors the rich more. On the upside, employees are now happier knowing that they will be having a higher net pay because of the recalibration of tax brackets. And in 2019, medicines for top Filipino diet-related diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension will be exempted from the value-added tax or VAT. Supporters of the law believe it clearly favors the majority of the Filipinos.

The Philippines has a population of 105 million, GDP growth of 6.7 percent, per capita income of $2,753 and corporate tax rate of 30 percent. Based on those metrics, we are clearly one of the fast-growing economies in Southeast Asia and we have a lot of room for further growth given our strong demographics. How can we increase our GDP per capita close to that of our more progressive neighbors? There’s one solution. Reduce poverty by increasing investments and economic activity in the next years, which is how Train will affect us in the long run.

To reduce poverty, we need to create more jobs. To create more jobs, we need to build more businesses. To build more businesses, we need to invest in enabling infrastructure. To build infrastructure, we need to fix the local laws and systems to encourage both local and foreign investments. The latter is the reason Kong and Singapore are considered some of the world’s most competitive economies.

One of the most important yet rarely discussed provisions of the Train Law is the earmarking provision. According to the Train Law, 70 percent of additional revenues will be spent on enabling infrastructure while 30 percent will go to agriculture, social welfare, education and health. This is the first time I’m seeing a law that puts some teeth on the allocation of revenue just to ensure it will meet its objective. In the corporate world, this is called “performance budgeting.”

Those who resist the implementation of the Train Law remind me of a cousin who asked for a few thousand pesos years ago, so he could complete the pre-employment requirements for a security guard post in the province. I made a counter-offer. I said I’d send him to college and pay for his expenses—tuition, lodging, books—so he could get a degree and have a good life after. I offered a long-term solution that required the sacrifice of attending a four-year university course and passing it. Yet, he chose the security guard route. He still asks our relatives for some money from time to time.

I hope you are not like my cousin. Do you get it now?

