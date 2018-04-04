Hope for a correct and just VP election recount

With the formal start the other day of the official manual recount of votes cast in three provinces for the vice presidential race in 2016, we take the opportunity to commend the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), for making the decision and facilitating the arrangements for the formal process to begin.

The road to this election recount has been difficult and laden with controversies.

The 2016 official count in the VP election by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ended with former Camarines Sur Rep. Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo being declared and proclaimed winner of the election, beating former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. by 263,473 votes.

After the proclamation, Mr. Marcos immediately questioned the election results and announced his intention to file a formal election protest, because of glaring irregularities in the canvassing of votes, and multiple reports from the field of massive election fraud.

Soon after that, Marcos filed a formal election protest. He questioned specifically the election results in 39,221 clustered precincts in three provinces, but he paid only for the recount of votes in 36,465 precincts. He claimed that the vice presidential election was marred with massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities.

The former lawmaker claimed that his team gathered “solid and incontrovertible evidence of cheating” while going through the printed ballot images from the decrypted Secure Digital (SD) cards. The recount of votes was conducted on Monday at the gymnasium on the 5th Floor of the SC-Court of Appeals (CA) Building on Padre Faura, Manila.

Originally scheduled to start in February this year, the recount was moved back to March 19, and then farther to April 2.

PET ensured all preparations and arrangements so that the recount could commence as announced. True to the announced schedule, the recount was conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This will continue during the same time the rest of the week until Friday under the watch of the tribunal’s clerk of court. It will continue in this way until the recount is completed.

By the looks of the recount procedures and what has actually taken place, we are cautiously optimistic that the recount of the PET will proceed speedily and without a hitch, and that in the end, it will arrive at a fair and accurate count of the votes in the VP election.

We are glad to note that both the Robredo and Marcos camps are treating the recount with equanimity and confidence.

“We are confident and we have nothing to fear about the recount. There is no doubt that Vice President Robredo won the 2016 elections,” Romulo Macalintal, one of Robredo’s legal counsels, said in a statement.

Marcos’ camp declared Sunday that it was looking forward to the manual recount.

“We have endured two years of waiting due to Robredo’s habitual and intentional moves to delay the election protest and deliberate attempts to bury the truth,” Marcos said in a statement.

Marcos’ poll protest is historic because it is the first to ever reach the recount stage. Previous protests did not reach this stage because of the costs and many complications.

For this reason, we in the Times believe that the VP election recount is vested with high national and public interest.

We also bear in mind that the final result of the recount will determine who is the legally elected vice president of the republic, the second highest official of the land, next only to President Rodrigo Duterte.

There are also other questions about the 2016 balloting that have lately been raised, suggesting massive and coordinated rigging of the polls. These questions must be fully investigated. But they must wait for another time to get answers.

For now, we join our fellow Filipinos in hailing it as a strong demonstration of democracy in our country, and our abiding resolve to see the eventual triumph of right in our public affairs.