Hope Now to launch P100-M mobile Hospital

Hope Now Philippines Foundation Inc. (HNPFI) has allocated P100 million for a Hospital on Wheels (Gulong ng Buhay) and is hoping to launch it this year, Manny Osmeña, president and chief executive officer of the Manny O Group said late Sunday.

“Since the Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, the Manny O Group has given P142 million to various charities and almost P100 million was earmarked for Hospital on Wheels,” Osmeña said during the launch of the partnership of Hope Now Foundation with Gawad Kalinga and Go Negosyo at the Ibiza Beach Club in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Hospital on Wheels is funded by HNPFI, which Osmeña founded. “I think we will finish construction in eight to nine months. We’re hoping to launch it within the year,” he said.

“Hospital on Wheels is mounted on Mercedes-Benz Zetros, trucks that were used for war. It can go on even when there is flood . When it is open, it is like walking into a 35 sqm emergency room of Makati Medical Center, Osmeña said.

William Belo, president of Wilcon Depot, also supports Hospital on Wheels.

Hope Now Philippines with Gawad Kalinga and Go Negosyo, also aims to construct 40 houses each in Madridejos, Cebu; Alang-alang, Leyte; Sagbayan, Bohol, and Hernani, Eastern Samar, among the communities

hardest hit by Yolanda.

Part of the funds bankrolling the rebuilding program comes from the sales of the Manny O Group, a holding company which produces seven award-winning signature wines and operates Movenpick Hotel in Cebu which houses the Ibiza Beach Club, SkyLogistics, and SkyKitchen that provides airport and ground handling services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan International Airport.

“This is the big community. Because the money keeps on pouring from my businesses, 25 percent from these two companies [Wilcon Depot and Manny O Group] will be used to sustain Hospital on Wheels,” Osmeña said.

Meanwhile, he said that the 4,000-sqm Ibiza Beach Club in Bonifacio Global City which features a 1,000-seater flagship restaurant opened on April 16 at the 6th level of the new W City Center, a 29-story office tower along 7th Avenue, right next to Bonifacio High Street. It will feature a 1,000-seater flagship restaurant.