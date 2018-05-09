Hopeful in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Philippine embassy officials, Filipino migrant workers, and Kuwaiti high officials whom I have talked to since arriving here Sunday are generally hopeful the current wrinkle in Philippine-Kuwaiti relations will soon be ironed out, and that normality will soon return to the lives of the 262,000 or so workers who have been greatly affected by the four-month-old crisis.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, initially called the crisis a “hiccup” in the friendly relations between the two countries—or “a tiny stone in the pond,” which creates a lot of ripples—but later said, “we have reached the lowest level and the only way is up.” Both countries should now work together for a solution in which both sides win, rather than one in which one party wins at the expense of the other, he pointed out.

Not just history

The Philippines and Kuwait share not only a long history but above all “blood and sweat,” the Sheikh said, obviously referring not only to the 262,000 OFWs who have become part of the daily lives of 1 million native Kuwaitis, but also to the Philippine well-remembered participation in the defense of Kuwait during the invasion by Saddam Hussein.

According to the assistant foreign minister, Kuwait was so indebted to the Filipinos that despite the barrage of unfair media attacks coming from certain Philippine sources, it never replied in kind, but did everything to take the issue away from further media exploitation. By avoiding unnecessary exchanges in the media, Dr. Al-Sabbah hopes to enhance the chances for reconciliation faster.

Information Undersecretary Tariq Almizrim expressed the same confidence during our conversation at the Ministry of Information on Sunday morning. He enumerated the benefits Kuwait gets from its Filipino workers, and the benefits the OFWs get in turn from working in Kuwait. Filipino workers are present in all areas of Kuwaiti society, he said, from the most sophisticated sectors of the economy to the most important social unit, the family.

Filipino cuisine in Kuwaiti homes

Such is the impact of the Filipino domestic workers on the Kuwaiti families they serve that their influence is felt not only in the matter of bringing up young children but even in the area of cuisine. Certain Filipino dishes have entered the Kuwaiti home because of the Filipino domestic’s presence in the kitchen.

In addition to paying workers fairly decent wages, Kuwait also provides health insurance and educational benefits to the workers and their families, the undersecretary said. The workers do not have to pay a tax on their income—-they get to take home everything they earn without any tax deduction, he said. They are also presumably paid in Kuwaiti dinar, which is among the strongest currencies, if not indeed the strongest, in the world. One dinar is worth US$3.32, or P171.45. By comparison, the Philippine peso has been steadily declining against the US dollar.

Catholics in Kuwait

More importantly, the OFWs, most of whom are Catholic, are able to practice their faith freely and openly in Kuwait. This is something they share with their compatriots in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, but not with those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they are most numerous but where there are no Catholic churches, and the practice of no other faith than Islam is permitted. At the Holy Family cathedral in Kuwait, several masses are regularly offered on Sunday for a multi-racial Catholic community, dominated by Indians, Sri Lankans and other South Asians, but there is at least one special mass exclusively for Filipinos.

Last Sunday, a visiting priest from Cavite celebrated mass for the Filipinos at the huge family hall, while Archbishop Francisco Padilla, the Filipino apostolic nuncio for the region, said Mass at the main church. Commenting on the Sunday Gospel, without in the least referring to the crisis affecting Philippine-Kuwaiti relations and the fate of the Filipino workers, the archbishop’s homily offered an excellent framework for the effort of the two nations to stabilize their relationship. Speaking of love and friendship, the archbishop said these should not only draw individuals together; they should draw communities and nations closer to each other. Exactly what Kuwait and the Philippines need.

Govt shouldn’t tell anyone to leave

At the information ministry’s Radio Kuwait Filipino service as well as outside the cathedral, I spoke to a number of Filipinos who have been living here for the last 20 to 25 years. Not a single one of them thought they should be leaving Kuwait, on the say-so of the DU30 government. Many of them felt genuinely sorry that the current diplomatic standoff, marked by the expulsion of the Philippine ambassador from his post, appears to have been caused by misguided statements from their own President.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the first critical move when he announced a ban on the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait, after the Kuwaiti police discovered the body of 29-year-old Filipino domestic Joanna Demafelis stuffed inside a freezer of her employers, a Lebanese and Syria couple, after having gone missing since December 2016.

Many Filipinos here thought the move was ill-advised. Not many Kuwaiti employers are like the Lebanese-Syrian couple, and the Kuwaiti government was the one trying to bring the murderous couple to justice, rather than the one that had failed to “to protect Filipinos.”

After slamming the Kuwaiti authorities for their alleged failure, DU30 sent a commercial plane to bring home OFWs from Kuwait. Many such workers took the plane home, even without any known problems with their own employers, “just for the free plane ride,” according to some Filipinos.

Imaginary jobs in China

DU30 promised to find jobs elsewhere for those who would be dislocated, mentioning places like China, which continues to be held up as a horn of plenty and a source of all possible economic benefits for the Philippines. In truth, China, with its 1.3 billion population, is looking for jobs for its own people abroad.

It has committed to build a number of infrastructure projects in the Philippines, but of the one or two projects where work may now be in progress, no local employment for Filipinos has been generated; the workers are all mainland Chinese. Not only that: at least half a million Chinese nationals are now roaming the country under various disguises, taking up jobs that should otherwise go to Filipinos.

As for other possible local job opportunities, these seem to be pure figments of the imagination. DU30’s decision to close down for the next six months the world-famous Boracay island resort on April 26, after calling it a “cesspool,” has shut down businesses worth billions of pesos and laid off at least 32,000 workers, without any chance of immediate re-employment. There are simply no extra local jobs anywhere looking for workers.

Informed sources said at least 300 Filipino engineers who had signed up for jobs in the Kuwait oil sector, and some 3,000 skilled workers for two big malls, lost their contracts because of DU30’s ban. A total of 30 Kuwait-based Filipino employment agencies, employing hundreds of other Filipinos, lost their businesses. No one from government talked to them before the ban, and no one has talked to them since.

Some Filipino oldtimers said although the ban logically applied only to workers who were just preparing to work in Kuwait, they felt the message was for all of them who had been working here to pack up and leave. They thought this was grossly unfair. Having found their jobs here on their own, without any government intervention or help, they felt the government had no business telling them to leave because of its own politics.

Demafelis’ employers—the Lebanese Nader Essam Assaf and his Syrian wife Mona Hassom—fled Kuwait after the murder, but they were subsequently arrested in their home countries by the police with the help of Interpol. Kuwait could not compel their return to face trial due to the lack of an extradition treaty between Kuwait and the other governments, but Kuwait decided to try and sentence the couple to death, in absentia, while under detention by their respective governments. This led to some softening of DU30’s tirade against Kuwait.

But in April, the Department of Foreign Affairs authorized a special operation, under the direction of Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arreola, to “rescue” allegedly distressed Filipino domestics from private homes in Kuwait. This was in gross violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It was also a drastic unilateral revision of the standard practice followed by the Philippine embassy and the employment agencies in case of problems involving domestic workers.

In the past, says a resident manager of an employment agency, whenever a domestic worker complained against an employer and expressed her desire to leave the household, the embassy and the employment agency would go to the police to report the matter, and the embassy and the police would later bring it to the attention of the employer. This procedure made it easy for domestics to leave their employers without having to “run away” without the employers’ prior knowledge or consent.

Attack the problem’s root

Not content with just illegally staging the so-called “rescue operations” of allegedly distressed OFWs from their employers’ homes, Arreola reportedly obliged the “rescuers” to post images of their “rescue” on Facebook. This stupidity was apparently calculated to project Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, who is eyeing the presidency after DU30 in 2022, as a “champion of distressed OFWs.” It cannot go unpunished. Kuwait has expelled Ambassador Renato Villa for failing to cooperate with the local authorities in the investigation of those involved in this operation, but DU30 must deal with its root cause.

So many ambitious politicians would like to use the OFW issue to fuel their politics. They all need to be exposed.

I spoke to Consul-General Mohammed Noordin P. N. Lomondot, Philippine charge d’affaires, at the foreign ministry on Monday, and he sounded upbeat about the prospects of a solution to the crisis being forged when Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd arrives in Kuwait for talks with his counterpart today (Wednesday). This seems a reasonable hope, but Bello will have to assure both the Kuwaiti government and the Filipino community that the DU30 government genuinely regrets all its missteps and will do nothing more to subvert the goodwill that hard-working Filipino migrants have built with their “blood and sweat” over the years.

