‘Hopeless’ rape victim leaves case to God, asks for freedom of suspects

MALOLOS CITY, BULACAN — A MOTHER who accused four policemen of allegedly raping her has given up on the fight, saying she didn’t have the courage to file charges against them and that she was leaving everything to God.

In a text message read by Chief Insp. Susan Culliamco of Bulacan Province Police Office Women and Children’s Desk, the victim, who identified herself as “Dolores,” wanted the investigation to stop.

“I don’t want to fight anymore. I don’t have the strength because of the embarrassment I have felt from all of this. I will leave it all up to God because he knows the truth,” according to the text that was in Filipino.

The victim also requested for the freedom of the accused, three of whom she identified as PO2 Jefferson Landrito, P01 Marlo delos Santos, and PO1 Jeremy Aquino.

“Please free the policemen because they also have [a]conscience. It is up to God what will happen to them,” the text continued.

Landrito said he and his co-accused were willing to forgive the victim as long as she would issue a public apology.

“We will forgive her but she must issue a public apology because our families were also hurt by the accusations,” he said.

The victim said she has been receiving threats after the incident was publicized in media, affecting her and her kids. The suspects denied this.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa warned the policemen and appealed to the victim to cooperate so that the investigation could push through.

“If you do not want to cooperate with the IAS (Internal Affairs Service), please come to me personally and I will protect you,” he said.

He also said that the suspects would undergo a drug test.

IAS Bulacan head Cristina Alcantara said while her office could investigate even without the victim, as long as other witnesses would testify, she encouraged the victim to come forward and file an affidavit.

“Just like what Chief PNP said, we ask the victim to state her side of the story so that we can achieve justice but if she does not want to, we can still collect affidavits and testimonies of witnesses on our second investigation,” she said.

The victim was allegedly raped on March 6 while she was collecting payment for loans in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

The four policemen allegedly barged into the victim’s house and took turns raping her in front of her two-year-old daughter.

The four were relieved from their posts at the Meycauayan City Police Station and are currently under restrictive custody at the Bulacan Province Police Office in Malolos, Bulacan. WITH A REPORT FROM JAE ALDE