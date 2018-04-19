Hopes of end to contractualization dim as Duterte shifts responsibility to Congress

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte may not issue an executive order (EO) banning “endo” or contractualization after all and will leave the matter to Congress, Malacanang said on Thursday.

The Palace statement comes a few days after Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that the President would sign an EO addressing “endo” on or before May 1, Labor Day.

In a press briefing, Roque said Duterte supported the position of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd who recommended that the matter be left to Congress.

“I believe [no more EO], that is the position of Secretary Bello now. You know the position of the President, he leaves the management of the line departments to the secretaries,” Roque said.

“He goes by the decision of his Cabinet members, you know that. That was very clear on the Boracay issue. He promised he would implement the recommendation of his Cabinet members and did so,” Roque said.

Roque said that he has yet to know if Duterte would certify as urgent Senate Bill 1116, or the proposed End of Contractualization Act of 2016.

Roque said that the bill was “the solution to it all.”

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading its version, House Bill 6908, or the Security of Tenure Bill, on January 29.

“Endo” is the colloquial term for end of contract, which applies to a worker whose term of employment ends after five months, one month short of the six-month requirement for regularization in which that worker will be entitled to the benefits of a regular employee as prescribed by law.

“An EO can only do so much. As you know in our system of government, the Executive through the executive order can only implement the law, so there has to be revision on the law, especially on the definition of what endo is, [it]has to be Congress,” Roque said.

Roque said the EO was to have been signed during Duterte’s meeting with labor leaders last Monday, but it was cancelled “possibly” because a final version of the EO, a tripartite document, has yet to be agreed on by both labor, management and the government.

Roque said, however, that he did not know if Duterte would meet with labor leaders anytime soon. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA